Making Futures Bright

About this shop
Inspired by the colors of DNL, these thoughtfully handcrafted and rich in natural texture bracelets feature genuine Aventurine gemstones — known for their calming, luck-inviting qualities — paired with a warm mix of wooden beads in varying earth tones.
Each bracelet is finished with sterling silver etched spacers, adding a subtle touch of shine and artisanal detail that elevates the entire piece.
Lightweight and comfortable for everyday wear, each bracelet brings together elements of nature, grounding energy, and timeless style. Each one is unique, making it a meaningful gift — or a cherished personal keepsake — for the holiday season.
Cozy, classic, and crafted with care — our handmade DNL beanies are the perfect winter essential. Each beanie is made with soft, durable, hand-washed wool-blended yarn that provides warmth without the bulk, making it ideal for snowy Michigan days or chilly morning commutes.
Finished with a genuine leather, hand-stamped DNL patch, these beanies offer a timeless look with a meaningful touch. Every stitch reflects the heart of our community, and every purchase helps support Disability Network Lakeshore’s inclusive programs and services. Warm up in style while making a difference.
Cozy, classic, and crafted with care — our handmade DNL beanies are the perfect winter essential. Each beanie is made with soft, durable, hand-washed wool-blended yarn that provides warmth without the bulk, making it ideal for snowy Michigan days or chilly morning commutes.
Finished with a genuine leather, hand-stamped DNL patch, these beanies offer a timeless look with a meaningful touch. Every stitch reflects the heart of our community, and every purchase helps support Disability Network Lakeshore’s inclusive programs and services. Warm up in style while making a difference.
Designed for everyday ease and versatility, our universal-size DNL beanie offers the perfect amount of stretch to comfortably fit most head sizes. Insulated with cozy fuzzy-blend material, it’s lightweight, breathable, and ideal for cold-weather wear. The stamped DNL patch adds a classic and polished detail that suits any outfit.
• One-size-fits-most acrylic stretch
• Disability Network Lakeshore logo patch
• Great for gifting and universal wear
Share a message with meaning through this beautifully crafted set of four blank notecards, each featuring an original watercolor painting print design by a West Michigan local artist. Every card showcases the elegant translucence of mixed tints and hues that only traditional water coloring can create — artful, organic, and truly one-of-a-kind.
Printed on quality cardstock and paired with envelopes, these notecards are perfect for thank you notes, holiday greetings, or heartfelt notes any time of year. Their blank interior offers space for your own words, while the artwork on the front adds a thoughtful, creative touch.
A simple, elegant way to stay connected — and support Disability Network Lakeshore with every purchase.
💥Special Sale Price:
WAS $30 --NOW $15 💥
Once they’re gone, they’re gone—don’t miss this chance to wear your support beyond limits.
Celebrate disability pride, empowerment, and the legacy of the ADA with our limited-edition “Beyond Limits” Inspirational T-Shirt, created in honor of Disability Network Lakeshore’s 35th ADA Anniversary Community Celebration.
This exclusive design features a bold Beyond Limits graphic on the front and a powerful quote on the back from disability rights icon Judy Heumann, reminding us that advocacy, inclusion, and community leadership move us all forward. The back of the shirt also highlights the generous sponsors who helped make our milestone celebration possible.
Wear it to show your commitment to creating a world where everyone can empower, lead, and belong. Whether you attended our ADA celebration or simply believe in disability justice, this shirt is a meaningful way to represent your support.
*Remaining Sizes: M, L, XL and 2XL
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!