Making Futures Bright

💥Special Sale Price:

WAS $30 --NOW $15 💥



Once they’re gone, they’re gone—don’t miss this chance to wear your support beyond limits.





Celebrate disability pride, empowerment, and the legacy of the ADA with our limited-edition “Beyond Limits” Inspirational T-Shirt, created in honor of Disability Network Lakeshore’s 35th ADA Anniversary Community Celebration.





This exclusive design features a bold Beyond Limits graphic on the front and a powerful quote on the back from disability rights icon Judy Heumann, reminding us that advocacy, inclusion, and community leadership move us all forward. The back of the shirt also highlights the generous sponsors who helped make our milestone celebration possible.





Wear it to show your commitment to creating a world where everyone can empower, lead, and belong. Whether you attended our ADA celebration or simply believe in disability justice, this shirt is a meaningful way to represent your support.





*Remaining Sizes: M, L, XL and 2XL