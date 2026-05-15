Districts 7910 & 7950 Collaboration Corp

Donation

Donation to the Multi-District Conference

Your contribution to the Multi-District Conference supports the gathering of fellow Rotarians and guests collaborate on the hands-on service provided across our communities and beyond. Together, Rotary members in Districts 7910 and 7950 work to promote peace, fight disease, provide clean water, support education, and strengthen local economies.Every gift—of any size—helps encourage Rotarians to implement needed service projects such as health initiatives, school-based programs, and clean water efforts. Thank you for standing with those who value ethical service and goodwill in our region and around the world.