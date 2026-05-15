Districts 7910 & 7950 Collaboration Corp
organization logo

Districts 7910 & 7950 Collaboration Corp

Subscribe

Districts 7910 & 7950 Collaboration Corp

Our mission

Districts 7910 & 7950 Collaboration Corp unites Rotary members to enhance community health, education, and sustainable development through service projects and partnerships, fostering goodwill and ethical practices locally and globally.
Past events
Past events
Multi-District Conference 2026
Event
Multi-District Conference 2026
May 15, 12:00 PM - May 17, 12:00 PM EDT
30 Island Inn Rd, Oak Bluffs, MA 02557, USA
More ways to support us
Donation to the Multi-District Conference
Donation
Donation to the Multi-District Conference
Your contribution to the Multi-District Conference supports the gathering of fellow Rotarians and guests collaborate on the hands-on service provided across our communities and beyond. Together, Rotary members in Districts 7910 and 7950 work to promote peace, fight disease, provide clean water, support education, and strengthen local economies.Every gift—of any size—helps encourage Rotarians to implement needed service projects such as health initiatives, school-based programs, and clean water efforts. Thank you for standing with those who value ethical service and goodwill in our region and around the world.
Donate today

Our website

https://rotaryclubofbournesandwich.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
Powered by