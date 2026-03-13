Multi-District Conference 2026

About this event
Experience the complete program from Friday through Sunday. This registration ensures you don’t miss a single speaker, breakout session, or fun social events and includes all meals during the conference.
This discounted rate of $200 per person is designed for two attendees who are either spouses or domestic partners. It provides full access for both individuals to all conference sessions, scheduled events and meals at a combined value.
Maximize your weekend with our flexible two-day registration. This tailors your attendance to the activities that matter most to you.
Maximize your weekend with our flexible two-day registration. This tailors your attendance to the activities that matter most to you.
Perfect for those with a tight schedule. Provides full access to all keynote sessions, workshops, and networking events including dinner held on Saturday.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!