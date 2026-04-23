"Eat, Drink & Be Maryville" T-Shirt Shop
BE SURE TO ZERO OUT THE FEES BEFORE YOU CHECK OUT!!The Downtown Maryville Alliance is a non-profit organization and accredited Tennessee Main Street program whose aim is to support the revitalization efforts of downtown Maryville. We aim to collaborate, educate, and engage with our surrounding community in actively reimagining Maryville’s downtown as a vibrant, charming, and unique gathering place for residents and visitors. Your purchase funds the general operating costs of running our organization and downtown office.