Downtown Maryville Alliance
organization logo

Downtown Maryville Alliance

Subscribe
Donate

Downtown Maryville Alliance

Our mission

The Downtown Maryville Alliance revitalizes downtown Maryville through beautification projects, community events, and support for local businesses, fostering a vibrant, connected community for residents and visitors alike.
Past events
Past events
The Uncorked Experience 2026
Event
The Uncorked Experience 2026
Apr 23, 4:30 - 9:00 PM EDT
Downtown Maryville, Tennessee
More ways to support us
Friend of Downtown
Donation
Friend of Downtown
Be a Friend of Downtown by donating to the Downtown Maryville Alliance! Making a tax-deductible donation of any amount will allow you to support the revitalization efforts of downtown Maryville through streetscape beautification, free community events and the operating costs of the DMA. Donations of any size can be made by individuals, which will put you on our INSIDER email list for up-to-date information and invitations to networking events. Minimum donations of $250 for businesses ($150 for nonprofits) will allow your business to be featured on our online business directory.* Be sure to select "other" and zero out your "contributions" before you submit! These fees go towards the donation platform (Zeffy), not DMA.
Donate today
Shop
"Eat, Drink & Be Maryville" T-Shirt Shop
BE SURE TO ZERO OUT THE FEES BEFORE YOU CHECK OUT!!The Downtown Maryville Alliance is a non-profit organization and accredited Tennessee Main Street program whose aim is to support the revitalization efforts of downtown Maryville. We aim to collaborate, educate, and engage with our surrounding community in actively reimagining Maryville’s downtown as a vibrant, charming, and unique gathering place for residents and visitors. Your purchase funds the general operating costs of running our organization and downtown office.
View shop
Mixer Donations
Donation
Mixer Donations
This donation will help pay operating costs for the Downtown Maryville Alliance, which hosts events and promotes an active and vibrant downtown district. Be sure to zero out your fees or any "extra donations" before you submit! The fees go towards the donation platform.
Donate today

Our website

https://downtownmaryville.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
Powered by