Donation

Friend of Downtown

Be a Friend of Downtown by donating to the Downtown Maryville Alliance! Making a tax-deductible donation of any amount will allow you to support the revitalization efforts of downtown Maryville through streetscape beautification, free community events and the operating costs of the DMA. Donations of any size can be made by individuals, which will put you on our INSIDER email list for up-to-date information and invitations to networking events. Minimum donations of $250 for businesses ($150 for nonprofits) will allow your business to be featured on our online business directory.* Be sure to select "other" and zero out your "contributions" before you submit! These fees go towards the donation platform (Zeffy), not DMA.