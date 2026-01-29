The Uncorked Experience 2026

Start the party early with a ticket to the VIP pre-party beginning at 4:30pm! The VIP experience will be hosted at The Landmark, located at 123 West Broadway Ave, Downtown Maryville, TN, which will be closed to the public for the evening to accommodate our VIP guests. Get a first look at the newly renovated Cedar Springs Alley, experience exclusive food and beverage tastings and visit our Bubbles and Burros area!

As always, VIPs will have access to valet car service, samplings from exclusive downtown restaurants, live music, and the finest wine tastings! VIP lasts from 4:30 - 6:30 PM, and included in your ticket is admission to the General Admission event from 6:00 - 9:00 PM.



*Note: Any contributions towards ticket fees go towards this platform (Zeffy), not the DMA!*