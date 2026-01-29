The Uncorked Experience 2026

About this event
The Uncorked general admission event will be hosted at SkyView at Broadway Social at 101 E Broadway Avenue. There, you can enjoy the view overlooking downtown while you sample an array of exquisite wines and hors d'oeuvres from renowned establishments such as Bella, REO Cheesewagon, Vienna Coffee, Pinchy's Lobster + Rawbar, and a sneak peek at the menu for The Armory! Guests will also have the opportunity to enjoy live music and a digital silent auction.
*Note: Any contributions towards ticket fees go towards this platform (Zeffy), not the DMA!*
The Designated Driver (DD) General Admission event ticket includes a tasting of hors-d'oeuvres from your favorite local Maryville restaurants only and no wine sampling. New this year will be offerings from Daisy's Non-Alcoholic bar!
*Note: Any contributions towards ticket fees go towards this platform (Zeffy), not the DMA!*
Start the party early with a ticket to the VIP pre-party beginning at 4:30pm! The VIP experience will be hosted at The Landmark, located at 123 West Broadway Ave, Downtown Maryville, TN, which will be closed to the public for the evening to accommodate our VIP guests. Get a first look at the newly renovated Cedar Springs Alley, experience exclusive food and beverage tastings and visit our Bubbles and Burros area!
As always, VIPs will have access to valet car service, samplings from exclusive downtown restaurants, live music, and the finest wine tastings! VIP lasts from 4:30 - 6:30 PM, and included in your ticket is admission to the General Admission event from 6:00 - 9:00 PM.
*Note: Any contributions towards ticket fees go towards this platform (Zeffy), not the DMA!*
The VIP Designated Driver ticket includes the Uncorked VIP Pre-Party Experience and General Admission Event without wine samplings.
*Note: Any contributions towards ticket fees go towards this platform (Zeffy), not the DMA!*
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