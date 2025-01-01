Dreamers Wish Foundation
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Dreamers Wish Foundation

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Dreamers Wish Foundation

Our mission

Dreamers Wish Foundation empowers underserved communities through STEAM education, sustainable infrastructure, and workforce innovation. By equipping refugee youth in Utah and students in Ghana and Kenya with 21st-century skills—from robotics and AI to digital literacy—we break the cycle of poverty and inspire a global generation of problem-solvers to build their own successful futures.

Events
Events
2026 The Legacy of a Dream- Fundraising Gala
Event
2026 The Legacy of a Dream- Fundraising Gala
Jun 6, 6:00 - 9:00 PM MDT
4715 S 4300 W, Kearns, UT 84118, USA
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10 Day Voluntourism Trip to Kenya 2026
Event
10 Day Voluntourism Trip to Kenya 2026
Jul 18, 12:00 AM - Jul 27, 6:00 AM MDT
Watamu Kenya
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More ways to support us
Dreamers Wish Foundation's Memberships
Membership
Dreamers Wish Foundation's Memberships
🚀 Dreamers Wish Foundation Membership: Join the Movement"If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go farther, go together." - Arican Proverb.Join Dreamers Wish Foundation's Membership and become a vital partner in empowering communities in Ghana and Kenya with education and health tools.Your Recurring Impact:By becoming a member, you directly support tangible initiatives, such as:Bridging the Digital Divide: Providing refurbished laptops and essential devices to students, especially girls, ensuring access to quality education.Fueling Education in Ghana: A single dollar ($\$1$) from your monthly contribution can provide one student in a rural Ghanaian community with a week's worth of essential school supplies (pens, notebooks, etc.).Health & Hygiene: Delivering crucial hygiene kits that help keep girls in school and thriving.Your Membership Fuels Our Mission:Contribute to our ongoing fundraising campaigns.Engage with local communities to see your impact firsthand.Embrace your potential to inspire real-world change. Your membership is the consistent support that allows us to go further and deliver lasting, positive change.🚀 Dreamers Wish Foundation Membership: Join the Movement"If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go farther, go together."Join Dreamers Wish Foundation's Membership and become a vital partner in empowering communities in Ghana and Kenya with education and health tools.Your Recurring Impact:By becoming a member, you directly support tangible initiatives, such as:Bridging the Digital Divide: Providing refurbished laptops and essential devices to students, especially girls, ensuring access to quality education.Fueling Education in Ghana: A single dollar ($\$1$) from your monthly contribution can provide one student in a rural Ghanaian community with a week's worth of essential school supplies (pens, notebooks, etc.).Health & Hygiene: Delivering crucial hygiene kits that help keep girls in school and thriving.Your Membership Fuels Our Mission:Contribute to our ongoing fundraising campaigns.Engage with local communities to see your impact firsthand.Embrace your potential to inspire real-world change. Your membership is the consistent support that allows us to go further and deliver lasting, positive change.
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Clean Water Now: Dadome Village Well Project
Donation
Clean Water Now: Dadome Village Well Project
$0 of $5,000 goal
Donate today
Girl Power & Hygiene Matters
Donation
Girl Power & Hygiene Matters
$1,265 of $4,000 goal
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Support Utah Refugee Kids and Teens STEM program
Donation
Support Utah Refugee Kids and Teens STEM program
$0 of $10,000 goal
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Empower a Teacher. Transform a Generation
Donation
Empower a Teacher. Transform a Generation
$0 of $5,000 goal
Donate today
Help Us Paint a Brighter Future
Donation
Help Us Paint a Brighter Future
🎨✨ Help Us Paint a Brighter FutureJoin Our Mural Installation Project in Ghana & UtahAt Dreamers Wish Foundation, we believe that art is a universal language of hope, culture, and transformation.We're launching a beautiful community art mural project to uplift schools in rural Ghana and underserved neighborhoods in Utah, and we need your hands, hearts, and help to bring it to life!🌈 The VisionThis isn't just a mural—it's a movement.We’re working with local and international artists, students, and volunteers to create powerful murals that:Reflect community stories and dreamsInspire children to believe in themselvesCelebrate culture, resilience, and educationTransform dull school walls into vibrant spaces for learning🙋🏽‍♀️ How You Can Get Involved🎨 Volunteer With UsWe’re looking for:Artists, painters, and creativesStudents and educatorsCommunity members with a love for art and kidsHelpers for setup, coordination, and storytellingNo art experience required—just passion and purpose!💸 Support the ProjectYour donation will help us purchase:Paints, brushes, sealants, and scaffoldingMaterials for community art days with kidsTravel and logistics support for artistsSnacks and hydration for volunteers🌍 Project Locations📍 Dadome DA Basic School – Mepe District, Ghana📍Mijomborni School in Salt Lake City, Utah🖌️ Be Part of Something Beautiful$25 = Paint supplies for one child artist$100 = Materials for one mural panel$500 = Supports a community art day event$1,000 = Covers supplies for a full mural wallEvery gift brings color to a child’s world.Every brushstroke tells a story of hope.🎁 Donate or Volunteer Today📌 Donate Today📌 Sign up to Volunteer:https://www.dreamerswishfoundation.org/get-involved📧 Email us at: [email protected]📞 Call or text: (801) 404-0485
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Our website

https://dreamerswishfoundation.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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