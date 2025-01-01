🎨✨ Help Us Paint a Brighter FutureJoin Our Mural Installation Project in Ghana & UtahAt Dreamers Wish Foundation, we believe that art is a universal language of hope, culture, and transformation.We're launching a beautiful community art mural project to uplift schools in rural Ghana and underserved neighborhoods in Utah, and we need your hands, hearts, and help to bring it to life!🌈 The VisionThis isn't just a mural—it's a movement.We’re working with local and international artists, students, and volunteers to create powerful murals that:Reflect community stories and dreamsInspire children to believe in themselvesCelebrate culture, resilience, and educationTransform dull school walls into vibrant spaces for learning🙋🏽♀️ How You Can Get Involved🎨 Volunteer With UsWe’re looking for:Artists, painters, and creativesStudents and educatorsCommunity members with a love for art and kidsHelpers for setup, coordination, and storytellingNo art experience required—just passion and purpose!💸 Support the ProjectYour donation will help us purchase:Paints, brushes, sealants, and scaffoldingMaterials for community art days with kidsTravel and logistics support for artistsSnacks and hydration for volunteers🌍 Project Locations📍 Dadome DA Basic School – Mepe District, Ghana📍Mijomborni School in Salt Lake City, Utah🖌️ Be Part of Something Beautiful$25 = Paint supplies for one child artist$100 = Materials for one mural panel$500 = Supports a community art day event$1,000 = Covers supplies for a full mural wallEvery gift brings color to a child’s world.Every brushstroke tells a story of hope.🎁 Donate or Volunteer Today📌 Donate Today📌 Sign up to Volunteer:https://www.dreamerswishfoundation.org/get-involved📧 Email us at: [email protected]
📞 Call or text: (801) 404-0485