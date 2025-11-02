Dreamers Wish Foundation's Memberships

Dreamers Wish Foundation

The Digital Seed
💭 Builder Circle – $1/month

A small monthly gift that fuels hope across communities, locally and globally.

Your $1/month impact

When many people give just $1, communities grow stronger together.

  • Supports educational activities and basic supplies for children and families at refugee centers in Utah, helping youth learn, adapt, and thrive
  • Contributes to improving learning environments and access to STEAM education in underserved schools in Ghana
  • Helps expand educational resources and community-based learning initiatives for students in rural schools in Kenya
  • Assists with program coordination and delivery so support reaches children who need it most
  • Strengthens long-term sustainability by creating consistent, reliable funding for ongoing projects

Member benefits

  • Monthly updates highlighting real impact across Utah, Ghana, and Kenya
  • Early invitations to volunteer opportunities, events, and community initiatives
  • Recognition as a supporter helping build educational equity across continents
  • An easy, accessible way to give consistently and be part of something bigger


🌱 Dream Builder — $15/month
Perfect for first-time supporters

  • Contributes to basic school supplies (books, pencils, learning materials)
  • Helps sustain ongoing programs throughout the year
  • Monthly impact email updates
Education Ally — $30/month
Supports learning access

  • Helps provide textbooks, library resources, and classroom tools
  • Contributes to teacher support and training initiatives
  • Quarterly impact stories and photos from the field
🏫 Community Transformer — $100/month
Creates lasting infrastructure change

  • Contributes to classroom refurbishments, desks, and learning spaces
  • Supports community workshops (hygiene, life skills, girls’ empowerment)
  • Recognition on the website and annual impact report
🌍 Legacy Partner — $250+/month
For long-term visionaries

  • Funds major initiatives such as STEAM centers, laptop programs, and school expansion
  • Directly impacts hundreds of children annually
  • Personalized impact updates and invitation to exclusive donor and volunteer opportunities
