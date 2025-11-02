Dreamers Wish Foundation's Memberships

💭 Builder Circle – $1/month

A small monthly gift that fuels hope across communities, locally and globally.

Your $1/month impact

When many people give just $1, communities grow stronger together.

Supports educational activities and basic supplies for children and families at refugee centers in Utah, helping youth learn, adapt, and thrive

Contributes to improving learning environments and access to STEAM education in underserved schools in Ghana

Helps expand educational resources and community-based learning initiatives for students in rural schools in Kenya

Assists with program coordination and delivery so support reaches children who need it most