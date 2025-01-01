East Irondequoit Youth Lacrosse Incorporated
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East Irondequoit Youth Lacrosse Incorporated

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East Irondequoit Youth Lacrosse Incorporated

Our mission

East Irondequoit Youth Lacrosse fosters youth development through lacrosse, promoting teamwork, sportsmanship, and physical fitness. We aim to create a positive environment for young athletes to learn the game and build lasting friendships.
More ways to support us
Netsins Coupon Books
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Netsins Coupon Books
Support East Irondequoit Youth Lacrosse with a Netsins Coupon Book 🥍Every coupon book you purchase helps cover field time, equipment, and safe, fun lacrosse experiences for our players. Enjoy local savings while backing a growing program that teaches teamwork, effort, and good sportsmanship.Use this form to:Order Netsins coupon books for family and friendsTell us how many books you’d likeShare your contact details for pickup or delivery
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Lancers Team Store – Gear Up & Give Back
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Lancers Team Store – Gear Up & Give Back
🌟 Local Pickup ONLY!Show your team spirit with official merchandise! From jerseys to accessories, every purchase funds programs, equipment, and experiences for our athletes. Wear the team, support the dream 🥍👕Please email [email protected] if you are unable to pickup at a practice.
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Every Player Deserves a Shot 🥍
Donation
Every Player Deserves a Shot 🥍
Lancers Lacrosse relies on the generosity of our community to make youth lacrosse accessible, safe, and enriching for every player. All donations directly support financial aid, equipment, player safety initiatives, and essential operating costs—ensuring no child is turned away due to financial hardship. Our directors and coaches are 100% unpaid volunteers, so every dollar donated goes straight to the program and the players. Even friends and family members who live far away can make a meaningful impact and show their support for the special player in their lives by contributing to EIYL.Thank you so much for supporting our organization! 💙🥍
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Our website

https://eiaalacrosse.com/eastirondequoityouthlacrosse

Contact information

[email protected]
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