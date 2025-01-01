East Irondequoit Youth Lacrosse Incorporated

Donation

Every Player Deserves a Shot 🥍

Lancers Lacrosse relies on the generosity of our community to make youth lacrosse accessible, safe, and enriching for every player. All donations directly support financial aid, equipment, player safety initiatives, and essential operating costs—ensuring no child is turned away due to financial hardship. Our directors and coaches are 100% unpaid volunteers, so every dollar donated goes straight to the program and the players. Even friends and family members who live far away can make a meaningful impact and show their support for the special player in their lives by contributing to EIYL.Thank you so much for supporting our organization! 💙🥍