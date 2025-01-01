Ed-Ventures In Missions

Ed-Ventures In Missions

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Our mission

Ed-Ventures in Missions empowers communities through medical missions, student volunteer programs, and outreach initiatives. We aim to provide essential care and support to underserved populations while fostering a spirit of service and compassion.
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Wear the Mission. Live the Impact.
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Wear the Mission. Live the Impact.
Wear the Mission. Live the Impact. 👕📚Every shirt represents more than a design — it represents a story, a calling, and a commitment to serve.When you purchase an Ed-Ventures in Missions shirt, you’re not just supporting a cause — you’re becoming part of it. Your support helps fund medical missions, reach underserved communities, and empower volunteers to serve boldly across the world.Put it on. Step out. Be the difference!
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Ed-Ventures In Missions's Shop
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Ed-Ventures In Missions's Shop
Welcome to the Ed-Ventures in Missions ShopEvery item here represents something bigger than itself — a mission, a moment, and a life impacted.When you make a purchase, you’re helping bring medical care, resources, and hands-on support to communities around the world. You’re also empowering volunteers to step into purpose through service, connection, and real-world impact.This isn’t just a shop.It’s a gateway to something meaningful.Your support fuels outreach, strengthens communities, and helps us continue saying yes to the call to serve.Adventure with purpose starts here.
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October 2026 members donations
Membership
October 2026 members donations
We leaves from St. Louis, MO on 10-30-26 arriving to Iquitos, Peru on 10/31/2026. The Amazon session starts here from 10/31-11/7. On11/7 we start our journey to the Andes and return to the US on 11/12.Through this link, a total of $4515 will be paid by each volunteer doing the full 2 weeks experience. A deposit of $500(non refundable) is due by May 15th. Payment breakdown:May 15th: $500 deposit to hold your spotMay 30th: $1,015 first installmentJune 15th: $1,500 2nd installmentJune 30th: $1,500 3rd and final paymentThis platform (Zeffy) waves fees to EVM. They operate on volunteer tips and will default to a percentage. Keep an eye on that when you make your payment. If you choose to tip them, Thank you!Thank you again for supporting the EVM cause!More info on the trip will be sent via email.
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Our website

https://www.ed-venturesinmissions.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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