Ed-Ventures In Missions

Membership

October 2026 members donations

We leaves from St. Louis, MO on 10-30-26 arriving to Iquitos, Peru on 10/31/2026. The Amazon session starts here from 10/31-11/7. On11/7 we start our journey to the Andes and return to the US on 11/12.Through this link, a total of $4515 will be paid by each volunteer doing the full 2 weeks experience. A deposit of $500(non refundable) is due by May 15th. Payment breakdown:May 15th: $500 deposit to hold your spotMay 30th: $1,015 first installmentJune 15th: $1,500 2nd installmentJune 30th: $1,500 3rd and final paymentThis platform (Zeffy) waves fees to EVM. They operate on volunteer tips and will default to a percentage. Keep an eye on that when you make your payment. If you choose to tip them, Thank you!Thank you again for supporting the EVM cause!More info on the trip will be sent via email.