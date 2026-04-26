Only for members attending the mission in October 2026!

Ed-Ventures in Missions: Peru EdVenture (October 30 – November 12, 2026)

Due to overwhelming interest—and to give a second chance to those who weren’t able to secure a spot on our August trip—Ed-Ventures in Missions is opening an additional, unforgettable EdVenture to Peru.

This isn’t just a trip. It’s purpose with a passport.

We’ll spend October 31 – November 7 deep in the Peruvian Amazon, partnering once again with Amazon Promise to serve vulnerable communities through outreach, connection, and hands-on mission work. Expect meaningful days filled with medical care, community engagement, and the kind of human connection that quietly rewrites your perspective.

👉 To learn more about the jungle portion of the trip and register directly with Amazon Promise, visit:

https://amazonpromise.org/october-31-november-7-202-one-week/

The second portion of the trip (November 7–12) will include an incredible cultural experience, highlighted by a visit to Machu Picchu. More details on this portion will be shared soon.

Cost: $4,500 total

Includes the $1,600 Amazon Promise program fee

$500 deposit due by May 15, 2026 to secure your spot

Remaining balance details will follow after registration

This EdVenture exists because you asked for another chance—and we listened. Space is limited, and this group is being intentionally formed to both serve well and experience something unforgettable together.

The door is open again. Walk through it. 🌿



