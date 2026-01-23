Edgewood Middle School PTO

Edgewood Middle School PTO

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Our mission

Edgewood Middle School PTO enhances student experiences by funding educational programs, classroom needs, and community events. Through initiatives like the Family Game Night Auction, they foster a supportive environment for students and staff.
Past events
Past events
Edgewood Family Game Night Raffle 2026
Raffle
Edgewood Family Game Night Raffle 2026
Jan 23, 4:00 PM - Jan 30, 8:00 PM CST
Edgewood Family Game Night Auction 2026
Auction
Edgewood Family Game Night Auction 2026
Jan 30, 7:30 PM CST
929 Edgewood Rd, Highland Park, IL 60035, USA
Edgewood PTO's Skip the Carline AUCTION for Spot #2
Auction
Edgewood PTO's Skip the Carline AUCTION for Spot #2
Sep 22, 5:00 PM CDT

Our website

https://www.edgewoodpto.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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