Edgewood Family Game Night Auction 2026

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
NEW - - One free month of Infrared Heated Group Fitness Class from Be Well House of Good Energy in Highwood.
Valued at $135.
https://www.houseofgoodenergy.com
Starting bid
Time for a... Takeya and Tennis
-EW/HP decorated Takeya Water Bottle
-Whole Family Tennis Lesson with our very own Mr. Whitehead at HPHS
Valued at $100
Starting bid
Enjoy a Private Party for up to 16 people, including pizza and drinks! One Hour of Play in 2 Private Escape Games PLUS One Hour in Our Private Party Room. Pizza and Drinks Included.
https://www.escapology.com/en/glenview-il
Experience a unique blend of excitement and challenge with escape rooms that are more than puzzles; they're gateways to captivating stories. From the enigmatic Scooby-Doo and The Spooky Castle Adventure to the thrilling Mansion Murder, each room is designed to transport you into a narrative filled with suspense and surprises.
Valued at $450
Starting bid
Kick off the New Year with a makeup refresh. Handmade in Highland Park, Bitty Balm is 3-in-1 color for your eyes, lips, and cheeks. Free of synthetic colorants, parabens, phthalates, and fragrance, Bitty Balm can be used by everyone in the house- from the kids who are running late to school to a busy mom rushing to get to work! Included- Signature Bitty Bundle and beauty tools
Value $100
Starting bid
An Edgewood Night Out! This coupon is valid for RESERVED family seating at your Edgewood event of choice (athletic, theatre, or music) and takeout or dinner delivered afterwards. Contact Brittany Coffin at [email protected]
Valued at $50
Starting bid
Cookie decorating with Mrs. Steckel at your home.
Mrs. Steckel will bring her cookies, icings and instructions to your home for a fun afternoon or evening of cookie decorating. This is for you and up to 5 friends. You will each make about 4 cookies and learn some fancy cookie decorating skills.
Party valued at $150
Starting bid
A pack of 4 Dayhouse passes. Dayhouse Coworking offers serene, creative workspaces. Amenities include private offices, conference rooms, mail reception, a quiet room, a lactation room, family-friendly policies, and more.
https://www.dayhousecoworking.com/highland-park
Valued at $119.
Starting bid
Starting bid
A beautiful handmade tote bag made by Edgewood Middle School's very own, Mrs. Young!
Valued at $50.
Starting bid
Speed up your afternoon by jumping to the front of the afternoon carline! From February to June be the first in line no matter what time you show up!
Valued at $50
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!