El Rincon Elementary PTA

El Rincon Elementary PTA

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Our mission

El Rincon Elementary PTA supports student success by fostering community engagement, enhancing educational experiences, and funding projects that enrich the school environment, such as improving library resources and organizing fun events.
Past events
Past events
Student Council Glow Dance 2026
Event
Student Council Glow Dance 2026
May 15, 5:00 - 8:00 PM PDT
11177 Overland Ave, Culver City, CA 90230, USA
DAY OF Glow Dance 2026
Event
DAY OF Glow Dance 2026
May 15, 5:00 - 8:00 PM PDT
11177 Overland Ave, Culver City, CA 90230, USA

Our website

https://elrinconpta.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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