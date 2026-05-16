El Rincon Elementary PTA
Subscribe
Our mission
El Rincon Elementary PTA supports student success by fostering community engagement, enhancing educational experiences, and funding projects that enrich the school environment, such as improving library resources and organizing fun events.
Past events
Past events
Event
Student Council Glow Dance 2026
May 15, 5:00 - 8:00 PM PDT
11177 Overland Ave, Culver City, CA 90230, USA
Event
DAY OF Glow Dance 2026
May 15, 5:00 - 8:00 PM PDT
11177 Overland Ave, Culver City, CA 90230, USA
Our website
https://elrinconpta.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
Powered by