El Rincon Elementary PTA

Hosted by

El Rincon Elementary PTA

About this event

DAY OF Glow Dance 2026

11177 Overland Ave

Culver City, CA 90230, USA

Tickets - Child Admission
$15
  • Once we reach capacity, ticket sales will stop.
  • FUN tickets can be used for: 
    • Food & concessions (snacks/desserts/drinks) - 1-2 tickets
    • Fresh fruit cup - 3 tickets
    • Special drinks - 4 tickets
    • Activities - 1 ticket each: Glow Up station, Design Your Own Slap bracelet
  • Dinner available from Chicken King Food Truck - purchase from them directly - Fun tickets cannot be used for the Chicken King Food Truck
  • The event is from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Glow Dance times for dancing are by grade level
    • 5:30p - 6:15p - TK - 1st
    • 6:15p - 7:00p - 2nd -3rd
    • 7:00p - 7:45p - 4th -5th

**Important: this is not a drop off event. Every child must have an "adult in charge" on site ** 


Optional: Donate 10% of your total to help us pay credit card fees!

Ticket - Adult Admission
$12

All attendees need an entry ticket to the fundraiser.


All students must have a parent/guardian stay at the dance. Students cannot enter the dance without a parent/guardian present. By participating in the Glow Dance, you agree to stay at the Glow Dance while your scholar is present and you agree to be responsible for their behavior.

The event is from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Glow Dance times for dancing are by grade level

    • 5:30p - 6:15p - TK - 1st
    • 6:15p - 7:00p - 2nd -3rd
    • 7:00p - 7:45p - 4th -5th

**Important: this is not a drop off event. Every child must have an "adult in charge" on site ** 


Optional: Donate 10% of your total to help us pay credit card fees!

[Add On] Single FUN Tickets
$1
  • FUN tickets can be used for: 
    • Food & concessions (snacks/desserts/drinks) - 1-2 tickets
    • Fresh fruit cup - 3 tickets
    • Special drinks - 4 tickets
    • Activities - 1 ticket each: Glow Up station, Design Your Own Slap bracelet
  • Dinner available from Chicken King Food Truck - purchase from them directly
  • Fun tickets cannot be used for the Chicken King Food Truck


Optional: Donate 10% of your total to help us pay credit card fees!

[Add On] Star Pack Glow Items
$5

Get in the GLOW spirit with a Star Pack of extra glow items. (This is an optional add-on)


Optional: Donate 10% of your total to help us pay credit card fees!

Add a donation for El Rincon Elementary PTA

$

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