DAY OF Glow Dance 2026

All attendees need an entry ticket to the fundraiser.





All students must have a parent/guardian stay at the dance. Students cannot enter the dance without a parent/guardian present. By participating in the Glow Dance, you agree to stay at the Glow Dance while your scholar is present and you agree to be responsible for their behavior.



The event is from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Glow Dance times for dancing are by grade level

5:30p - 6:15p - TK - 1st 6:15p - 7:00p - 2nd -3rd 7:00p - 7:45p - 4th -5th



**Important: this is not a drop off event. Every child must have an "adult in charge" on site **





Optional: Donate 10% of your total to help us pay credit card fees!