EmBe
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Our mission
EmBe empowers women and girls through leadership, education, and wellness programs, fostering a supportive community to help them achieve their full potential and create lasting change in their lives and the lives of others.
Past events
Past events
Event
SPONSORS In Her Shoes Empowerment Breakfast
Mar 12, 7:30 - 9:30 AM CDT
120 E 4th Pl, Sioux Falls, SD 57104, USA
Event
In Her Shoes Empowerment Breakfast
Mar 12, 7:30 - 9:30 AM CDT
120 E 4th Pl, Sioux Falls, SD 57104, USA
Our website
https://www.embe.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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