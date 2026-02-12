SPONSORS In Her Shoes Empowerment Breakfast

About this event
Avera
First PREMIER Bank
Lemonly
Results Townsquare Media
MIDCO
The First National Bank
Thrivent
Sammons Financial Group
Marsh McLennan Agency
Jane Rae Events
DJ Jer Events
Chick-fil-A Empire Place
Corey Gross Photography
USD Foundation & Alumni Association
First Bank & Trust
'hood Magazine
CNA Surety
First Dakota Bank
Interstates
American Bank and Trust
Woods, Fuller, Shultz & Smith, P.C.
JP Morgan Chase
Bold Identity Studio
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