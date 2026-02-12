EmBe

Hosted by

EmBe

About this event

SPONSORS In Her Shoes Empowerment Breakfast

120 E 4th Pl

Sioux Falls, SD 57104, USA

Presenting Sponsor
Free
This is a group ticket, it includes 24 tickets

Avera

Impact Sponsor
Free
This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets

First PREMIER Bank

Lemonly

Results Townsquare Media

MIDCO


Empowerment Sponsor
Free
This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets

The First National Bank

Thrivent

Sammons Financial Group


Confidence Sponsor
Free
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Marsh McLennan Agency

Jane Rae Events

DJ Jer Events

Chick-fil-A Empire Place

Corey Gross Photography

USD Foundation & Alumni Association

First Bank & Trust

'hood Magazine

Success Sponsor
Free
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

CNA Surety

First Dakota Bank

Interstates

American Bank and Trust

Woods, Fuller, Shultz & Smith, P.C.

JP Morgan Chase
Bold Identity Studio


Confidence Sponsor (ONLINE Payment)
$1,250
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Success Sponsor (ONLINE Payment)
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Individual Registration for Sponsors
Free

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