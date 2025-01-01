Episcopal Actors Guild Of America Inc

Donation

Help us help performers in need

Your gift helps us provide emergency aid and community support for performing artists in need.Since 1923, EAG has provided financial assistance and support services to tens of thousands of professional performers. Over the past one hundred years, we have been sensitive and responsive to the changing needs of our clients and the changing times and have grown into a strong and reliable safety net for those we serve. EAG is known for our deep commitment to and understanding of NYC's performing arts community and as a resource where one can receive assistance without judgment. We meet our benchmark for success daily: no qualified professional performer who has asked us for help has ever been turned away.