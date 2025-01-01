Episcopal Actors Guild Of America Inc

The Episcopal Actors' Guild
The mission of the Episcopal Actors' Guild is to provide emergency aid and support to professional performers of all faiths and none who are undergoing financial crisis. We are also dedicated to helping emerging artists advance their careers through scholarships, awards, and performance opportunities. Membership in EAG is open to everyone. Young and old, actors and audience, all faiths and none. If you value the performing arts, and enjoy spending time with others who do too, joining EAG is the right move for you!