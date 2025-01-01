Episcopal Actors Guild Of America Inc
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Episcopal Actors Guild Of America Inc

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Episcopal Actors Guild Of America Inc

Our mission

The Episcopal Actors' Guild supports performers in financial crisis and fosters emerging artists through scholarships and opportunities, uniting all who value the performing arts, regardless of faith or background.
Events
Events
Barbour Award 2026 Finalist Reading: Beth Harpaz's SUSAN AND HER DAUGHTERS
Event
Barbour Award 2026 Finalist Reading: Beth Harpaz's SUSAN AND HER DAUGHTERS
Jun 4, 7:00 - 9:00 PM EDT
1 E 29th St, New York, NY 10016, USA
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Barbour Award 2026 Finalist Reading: B. Stewart's "F.O.T.N."
Event
Barbour Award 2026 Finalist Reading: B. Stewart's "F.O.T.N."
Jun 15, 7:00 - 9:00 PM EDT
1 E 29th St, New York, NY 10016, USA
Get your tickets
Barbour Award 2026 Finalist Reading: David Masello's POETIC JUSTICE
Event
Barbour Award 2026 Finalist Reading: David Masello's POETIC JUSTICE
Jun 25, 7:00 - 9:00 PM EDT
1 E 29th St, New York, NY 10016, USA
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More ways to support us
The Episcopal Actors' Guild
Membership
The Episcopal Actors' Guild
The mission of the Episcopal Actors' Guild is to provide emergency aid and support to professional performers of all faiths and none who are undergoing financial crisis. We are also dedicated to helping emerging artists advance their careers through scholarships, awards, and performance opportunities. Membership in EAG is open to everyone. Young and old, actors and audience, all faiths and none. If you value the performing arts, and enjoy spending time with others who do too, joining EAG is the right move for you!
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Help us help performers in need
Donation
Help us help performers in need
Your gift helps us provide emergency aid and community support for performing artists in need.Since 1923, EAG has provided financial assistance and support services to tens of thousands of professional performers. Over the past one hundred years, we have been sensitive and responsive to the changing needs of our clients and the changing times and have grown into a strong and reliable safety net for those we serve. EAG is known for our deep commitment to and understanding of NYC's performing arts community and as a resource where one can receive assistance without judgment. We meet our benchmark for success daily: no qualified professional performer who has asked us for help has ever been turned away.
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EAG's Summer 2026 Giving Campaign
Donation
EAG's Summer 2026 Giving Campaign
$1 of $10,000 goal
Donate today

Our website

https://www.actorsguild.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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