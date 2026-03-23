Episcopal Actors Guild Of America Inc

Offered by

Episcopal Actors Guild Of America Inc

About the memberships

The Episcopal Actors' Guild

Membership - Professional
$55

Valid until May 21, 2027

For those working in the arts, either on stage or behind the scenes. 

Membership - Low Income / Emerging Artist
$30

Valid until May 21, 2027

For emerging artists or those with lower income.

Membership - Patron
$80

Valid until May 21, 2027

For those with higher income or not professionally involved with the performing arts. 

Membership - Life - Professional
$550

No expiration

For performing arts professionals. Never expires!

Membership - Life - Low Income / Emerging Artist
$300

No expiration

For performing arts professionals under the age of 30. Never expires!

Membership - Life - Patron
$800

No expiration

For patrons of the arts. Never expires!

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