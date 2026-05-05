Evergreen United FC NFP

Membership

SPRING TRAVEL SEASON FEE 2026

Hello EUFC Families,Spring season is fast approaching! The season will run from April through June and will include 8 games and guest playing opportunities with our team affiliatesGIO LIONS & CHICAGO FURY FCYSSL for the boysIWSL for the girlsAll home games will remain in Burbank, and teams will hold two practices per week, weather permitting.2-Mandatory practices per week 2 missed games allowed3 missed games will be removed from roster/no refund Must download GameChanger app and confirm if player will or not be attending.Payment & Membership InformationTo secure fields and cover upfront league fees, we are offering a monthly membership option, which allows families to split the total season fee into three payments.Already enrolled in the membership? No action is needed.Not joining the membership? Full payment is required and must be paid in full by March 1st, 2026.Please note: Players whose payment is not received by the deadline will not be eligible to practice or be placed on the roster.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out:Coach Garcia: 773-290-3249Coach Pablo: 773-732-9563Thank you for your continued support, and we’re looking forward to a great spring season!Best regards,Coach GarciaCoach Pablo Our club’s goal is simple: to help kids grow as soccer players, teammates, and confident young people, while making sure they have fun along the way.For the players, we ask for effort, respect, and a willingness to learn. For parents, the best way to help is by being supportive, modeling good sportsmanship, and letting the coaches handle the coaching. Referees are allowed to give red card to parents for being disrespectful. Any red card given is 100$ fine by the league. If player or parent receives a red card, parent will cover the fee in order for child to play after the 1 game suspension.