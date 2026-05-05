Evergreen United FC NFP
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Evergreen United FC NFP

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Evergreen United FC NFP

Our mission

Evergreen United FC NFP fosters community through soccer, promoting youth development, teamwork, and sportsmanship. We aim to empower players of all backgrounds, ensuring access to the sport while building lifelong skills and friendships.
Events
Events
RAFFLE 2 TICKETS SAT JULY 25-KAROL G - VIAJANDO POR EL MUNDO TROPITOUR
Raffle
RAFFLE 2 TICKETS SAT JULY 25-KAROL G - VIAJANDO POR EL MUNDO TROPITOUR
May 5, 3:00 AM - May 31, 5:00 PM CDT
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More ways to support us
EUFC NFP MONTHLY MEMBERSHIP
Membership
EUFC NFP MONTHLY MEMBERSHIP
EUFC Youth Travel Soccer Club Monthly Membership Required by JUNE 1stOur club offers a monthly membership program to make participation in travel soccer simple and affordable for families. By joining, your child becomes part of a nonprofit organization dedicated to developing young athletes on and off the field.Membership DetailsCost: $90 per month, automatically withdrawnCommitment: Flexible – you may cancel anytime your player is not participating in the current seasonWhat’s Included:All practices and training sessions throughout the seasonAll scheduled games, including league play and friendly gamesWhy Monthly Membership?Your monthly support allows us to cover field rentals, coaching, referees, equipment, and other expenses necessary to run a high-quality soccer program. Because we are a nonprofit, every dollar goes back into providing the best possible experience for our players.Important NotesMembership must be active during the months your child is playing in the season.Families are responsible for travel expenses (transportation, lodging, meals) to and from games/tournaments.Cancellation requests should be submitted before the next billing cycle to avoid additional charges.By enrolling, you are ensuring your child has access to experienced and dedicated coaching staff, competitive play, and the chance to grow in a supportive team environment.
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SPRING TRAVEL SEASON FEE 2026
Membership
SPRING TRAVEL SEASON FEE 2026
Hello EUFC Families,Spring season is fast approaching! The season will run from April through June and will include 8 games and guest playing opportunities with our team affiliatesGIO LIONS & CHICAGO FURY FCYSSL for the boysIWSL for the girlsAll home games will remain in Burbank, and teams will hold two practices per week, weather permitting.2-Mandatory practices per week 2 missed games allowed3 missed games will be removed from roster/no refund Must download GameChanger app and confirm if player will or not be attending.Payment & Membership InformationTo secure fields and cover upfront league fees, we are offering a monthly membership option, which allows families to split the total season fee into three payments.Already enrolled in the membership? No action is needed.Not joining the membership? Full payment is required and must be paid in full by March 1st, 2026.Please note: Players whose payment is not received by the deadline will not be eligible to practice or be placed on the roster.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out:Coach Garcia: 773-290-3249Coach Pablo: 773-732-9563Thank you for your continued support, and we’re looking forward to a great spring season!Best regards,Coach GarciaCoach Pablo Our club’s goal is simple: to help kids grow as soccer players, teammates, and confident young people, while making sure they have fun along the way.For the players, we ask for effort, respect, and a willingness to learn. For parents, the best way to help is by being supportive, modeling good sportsmanship, and letting the coaches handle the coaching. Referees are allowed to give red card to parents for being disrespectful. Any red card given is 100$ fine by the league. If player or parent receives a red card, parent will cover the fee in order for child to play after the 1 game suspension.
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EUFC FAN GEAR, HOODIE, CREWNECK COLLECTION
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EUFC FAN GEAR, HOODIE, CREWNECK COLLECTION
Hoodie & Crewneck Collection EMBROIDERED LOGO PATCHES Supporting EUFC NFP🎯 PurposeAll proceeds benefit EUFC NFP, helping us continue our mission in providing the best possible opportunities for our players. 👕 Collection Details1. Styles AvailableHoodies (pullover)Crewnecks (classic fit)2. SizesAdultYouth/Children3. Colors • Forest Green Sport Grey Sand CharcoalBlack Brown15% Family discount of 3 or more items Use code: FAMAllow 2 weeks for order to be completed Call Coach Garcia , 773-290-3249 with any questions
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Our website

https://www.instagram.com/evergreenunitedfc?igsh=mte2egi2exkwmwh3aq%3d%3d&utm_source=qr

Contact information

[email protected]
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