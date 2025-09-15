EUFC NFP MONTHLY MEMBERSHIP





Youth Travel Soccer Club Monthly Membership









Our club offers a monthly membership program to make participation in travel soccer simple and affordable for families. By joining, your child becomes part of a nonprofit organization dedicated to developing young athletes on and off the field.









Membership Details









Cost: $90 per month, automatically withdrawn

Commitment: Flexible – you may cancel anytime your player is not participating in the current season

What’s Included:

All practices and training sessions throughout the season All scheduled games, including league play and tournaments (as determined by the team’s schedule) One full uniform set provided once per year (additional or replacement uniforms available at cost)















Why Monthly Membership?









Your monthly support allows us to cover field rentals, coaching, referees, equipment, and other expenses necessary to run a high-quality soccer program. Because we are a nonprofit, every dollar goes back into providing the best possible experience for our players.









Important Notes









Membership must be active during the months your child is playing in the season.

Families are responsible for travel expenses (transportation, lodging, meals) to and from games/tournaments.

Uniforms are issued once per calendar year; replacements outside of this are the responsibility of the family.

Cancellation requests should be submitted before the next billing cycle to avoid additional charges.









By enrolling, you are ensuring your child has access to experienced coaching and dedicated coaching staff, competitive play, and the chance to grow in a supportive team environment.



