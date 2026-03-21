Membership

Exchange Club of Mid Pinellas Membership Payment

This is the place to pay your dues. Quarterly dues of $60 are due before the quarter begins, because once the quarter starts, even if you have not paid yet, you are counted in the billing that goes to the district and national accounts.You can set up recurring monthly payments of $20 in advance of the month due if that is easier for you. All dues must be received by the end of the quarter and by the close of the fiscal year ending June 30. Meals for the first in-person meeting of the month are $15 and usually include a to-go meal.