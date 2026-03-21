Exchange Club of Mid Pinellas
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Exchange Club of Mid Pinellas

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Exchange Club of Mid Pinellas

Our mission

Exchange Club of Mid Pinellas inspires communities through service, focusing on community service, Americanism, youth empowerment, and child abuse prevention. Club members meet, have fun, create fundraisers, and give back to the community. Join us!
Events
Events
Sip & Serve
Event
Sip & Serve
May 29, 6:00 - 8:30 PM EDT
2300 Tall Pines Dr #100, Largo, FL 33771, USA
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More ways to support us
Exchange Club of Mid Pinellas Membership Payment
Membership
Exchange Club of Mid Pinellas Membership Payment
This is the place to pay your dues. Quarterly dues of $60 are due before the quarter begins, because once the quarter starts, even if you have not paid yet, you are counted in the billing that goes to the district and national accounts.You can set up recurring monthly payments of $20 in advance of the month due if that is easier for you. All dues must be received by the end of the quarter and by the close of the fiscal year ending June 30. Meals for the first in-person meeting of the month are $15 and usually include a to-go meal.
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Apply for Exchange Club Membership
Membership
Apply for Exchange Club Membership
Are you longing to connect with others and give back in your community? Do you want to help children, future leaders and veterans? Has your spouse told you to go do something, get out of the house or go find some friends? Lol! You came to the right place. Apply today. We meet twice a month. The first Tuesday in Largo from 6-7 pm, with dinner option and beverages. Third Tuesday 6-7 pm is virtual. Your individual, family or business membership supports the prevention of child abuse and gives you a voice in building a stronger, more connected community. Together, we're stronger 🏡
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Our website

https://www.facebook.com/exchangemidpinellas/

Contact information

[email protected]
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