Exchange Club of Mid Pinellas

Apply for Exchange Club Membership
Are you longing to connect with others and give back in your community? Do you want to help children, future leaders and veterans? Has your spouse told you to go do something, get out of the house or go find some friends? Lol! You came to the right place. Apply today. We meet twice a month. The first Tuesday in Largo from 6-7 pm, with dinner option and beverages. Third Tuesday 6-7 pm is virtual. Your individual, family or business membership supports the prevention of child abuse and gives you a voice in building a stronger, more connected community. Together, we're stronger 🏡