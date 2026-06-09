Exchange Club of Mid Pinellas

Hosted by

Exchange Club of Mid Pinellas

About this event

20th Annual Strike Out Child Abuse Bowl-a-Thon

6393 9th St N

St. Petersburg, FL 33702, USA

Single Bowler
$75

Our goal is to have each bowler donate $150 to the cause. Give a little extra if you can. Teams will consist of 6 players.

Team
$450

Yout team of 6 - all together on one lane. This is a great option to make sure you and your friends are all grouped together. Have more than 5 friends? Get them to sign up for a team as well.

50-50
$20

This gets you 5 tickets to win half of whatever is collected. You can also buy single tickets at $5 on-site and extra tickets.

Team & Lane Sponsor
$600

A team of 6 people and a lane sponsorship. This is a great option for clubs, corporations, families, and friend groups who want to make sure they are all on the same team.

Lane Sponsor
$200

Includes Lane Banner. A great choice for groups that can't attend in person but want to support the cause.

Corporate Sponsor
$2,500

Name on ALL printed materials. Two teams of 6 included.

Title Sponsor
$5,000

AD at Annual RFL & Babycycle Events. Name on ALL printed materials. Three teams of six included.

Add a donation for Exchange Club of Mid Pinellas

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