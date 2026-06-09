20th Annual Strike Out Child Abuse Bowl-a-Thon

About this event
Our goal is to have each bowler donate $150 to the cause. Give a little extra if you can. Teams will consist of 6 players.
Yout team of 6 - all together on one lane. This is a great option to make sure you and your friends are all grouped together. Have more than 5 friends? Get them to sign up for a team as well.
This gets you 5 tickets to win half of whatever is collected. You can also buy single tickets at $5 on-site and extra tickets.
A team of 6 people and a lane sponsorship. This is a great option for clubs, corporations, families, and friend groups who want to make sure they are all on the same team.
Includes Lane Banner. A great choice for groups that can't attend in person but want to support the cause.
Name on ALL printed materials. Two teams of 6 included.
AD at Annual RFL & Babycycle Events. Name on ALL printed materials. Three teams of six included.
$
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