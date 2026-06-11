Expunge Colorado
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Our mission
Expunge Colorado empowers individuals by providing education, advocacy, and pro bono services for record sealing. Their mission is to enhance access to justice and transform lives by helping eligible Coloradans clear their criminal records.
Past events
Past events
Event
Unite for Justice legal mixer & fundraiser
Jun 11, 5:00 - 7:00 PM MDT
675 15th St Suite 2000, Denver, CO 80202, USA
Our website
https://expungecolorado.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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