Feather Leaf Farm and Nature Center

Farm Animal Adoptions
Consider a symbolic adoption of a farm animal as the perfect gift for the animal lover in your life. All proceeds directly benefit our residents, the Feather Leaf Farm friends, and provides us the resources and capacity to help more animals in need. Each adoption comes with a stuffed animal lovingly crocheted by Devin's mother Kathy, and a reusable shopping bag (made from empty feed bags) crafted by Martha's mother Fran. Together, this is the ultimate grandmother-powered present!