Feather Leaf Farm and Nature Center
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Feather Leaf Farm and Nature Center

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Feather Leaf Farm and Nature Center

Our mission

Feather Leaf Farm and Nature Center provides safe haven for wildlife and rescued animals and environmental education opportunities for children and adults, fostering a connection between people and nature through outreach and hands-on experiences.
More ways to support us
MERCHANDISE
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MERCHANDISE
We finally have MERCH! We thought long and hard about providing more things to buy, especially clothing, considering we all have so much stuff. But we wear T-shirts everyday and really wanted to show off our cool logo - and thought maybe others would want to join in the fun as well to support our mission! These environmentally conscious shirts are made of recycled materials to create a comfortable blended fabric that dries faster and shrinks less than 100% cotton products. Plus, every purchase will help our mission at Feather Leaf Farm and Nature Center. THANK YOU from all of the Feather Leaf Farm Friends!
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Farm Animal Adoptions
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Farm Animal Adoptions
Consider a symbolic adoption of a farm animal as the perfect gift for the animal lover in your life. All proceeds directly benefit our residents, the Feather Leaf Farm friends, and provides us the resources and capacity to help more animals in need. Each adoption comes with a stuffed animal lovingly crocheted by Devin's mother Kathy, and a reusable shopping bag (made from empty feed bags) crafted by Martha's mother Fran. Together, this is the ultimate grandmother-powered present!
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Our website

https://www.featherleaffarm.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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