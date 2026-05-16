Fern Hill School
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Fern Hill School
Our mission
Fern Hill School fosters a nurturing environment that empowers students to grow academically, socially, and emotionally, promoting lifelong learning and community engagement through innovative educational experiences.
Events
Upcoming
Past
Upcoming
Past
Events
Auction
Spring Auction 2026
May 22, 12:00 PM EDT
541 Broadway St, Milton, PA 17847, USA
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More ways to support us
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Tuition
Please choose the tuition option that aligns with your contracted payment choice.
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Pizza Friday
Fern Hill students love to participate in Pizza Friday. Your contribution will help to cover the cost of a pizza lunch and healthy snacks for students each Friday.
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Camp Mount Luther
Camp Mount Luther DonationThank you for your contribution to Camp Mount Luther for our new Wednesdays in the Woods space.
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Our website
https://fernhillschoolpa.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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