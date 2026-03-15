HersheyPark tickets 2026

About this event
Grab your discounted tickets here and help Fern Hill fundraise as well! Compared to $90 retail price, get yours for only $50 per person and use them anytime throughout the 2026 operating year - valid until 1/3/2027!
Save money by buying a parking ahead of time! Compared with $35+ at the gate on the day you visit the park, let Fern Hill save you a little extra by bundling a general parking voucher with your tickets ahead of time and save time and money!
** Important note: Parking passes are only available until 9/7/2026 **
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!