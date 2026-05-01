First Hebrew Congregation of Peekskill

First Hebrew Congregation of Peekskill

Subscribe

Our mission

First Hebrew Congregation of Peekskill fosters a vibrant Jewish community through worship, education, and social engagement. We celebrate traditions and support one another, creating a welcoming space for spiritual growth and connection.
Events
Events
Shavuot Cheesemaking
Event
Shavuot Cheesemaking
May 21, 4:00 - 7:00 PM EDT
1821 Main St, Peekskill, NY 10566, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Installation of Rabbi Jonah
Event
Installation of Rabbi Jonah
Join us for a joyous weekend celebrating the installation of Rabbi Jonah T. Geffen as the spiritual leader of First Hebrew Congregation!Friday, May 15 at 6:00 PM - Kick off the festivities with a warm Shabbat dinner followed by a special Friday evening service, welcoming Shabbat together as a community.Saturday, May 16 at 10:00 AM - Gather for a meaningful Shabbat morning service followed by a festive Kiddush luncheon.Sunday, May 17 at 10:30 AM - The main event! Doors open at 10:30 AM with the formal installation ceremony beginning at 11:00 AM, followed by a celebratory brunch.This is a milestone moment for First Hebrew Congregation - a full weekend of prayer, celebration, and community as we officially welcome Rabbi Geffen. Invite your family, friends, local clergy, and community leaders to be part of this historic occasion!
Get your tickets

Our website

https://firsthebrew.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
Powered by