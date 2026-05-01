First Hebrew Congregation of Peekskill

Event

Installation of Rabbi Jonah

Join us for a joyous weekend celebrating the installation of Rabbi Jonah T. Geffen as the spiritual leader of First Hebrew Congregation!Friday, May 15 at 6:00 PM - Kick off the festivities with a warm Shabbat dinner followed by a special Friday evening service, welcoming Shabbat together as a community.Saturday, May 16 at 10:00 AM - Gather for a meaningful Shabbat morning service followed by a festive Kiddush luncheon.Sunday, May 17 at 10:30 AM - The main event! Doors open at 10:30 AM with the formal installation ceremony beginning at 11:00 AM, followed by a celebratory brunch.This is a milestone moment for First Hebrew Congregation - a full weekend of prayer, celebration, and community as we officially welcome Rabbi Geffen. Invite your family, friends, local clergy, and community leaders to be part of this historic occasion!