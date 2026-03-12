Installation of Rabbi Jonah

About this event
RSVP for Friday Night Shabbat Dinner (note if you are a Weekend or Friday Night Sponsor, your tickets are already included)
Saturday, May 15 10:00am
Kiddush lunch will be served following services
Sunday, May 17 10:30am
Brunch will be served following the service
Full page journal ad, 4 Friday Night Shabbat Dinner Tickets, verbal recognition at all events, name on all signage, featured in digital scroll. Please email your Digital Artwork / message to [email protected]
Full page journal ad, 4 Friday Night Shabbat Dinner Tickets, verbal recognition at all events, name on all signage, featured in digital scroll. Please email your Digital Artwork / message to [email protected]
Full page journal ad, verbal recognition Saturday, name on kiddush signage, digital scroll. Please email your Digital Artwork / message to [email protected]
Full page journal ad, verbal recognition Sunday, name on brunch signage, digital scroll. Please email your Digital Artwork / message to [email protected]
Half page journal ad, verbal recognition, digital scroll, Please email your Digital Artwork / message to [email protected]
Music or flowers for weekend, half page journal ad, verbal recognition, digital scroll. Please email your Digital Artwork / message to [email protected]
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!