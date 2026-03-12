First Hebrew Congregation of Peekskill

Hosted by

First Hebrew Congregation of Peekskill

About this event

Installation of Rabbi Jonah

1821 Main St

Peekskill, NY 10566, USA

Friday Night Shabbat Dinner RSVP
$50

RSVP for Friday Night Shabbat Dinner (note if you are a Weekend or Friday Night Sponsor, your tickets are already included)

I plan to attend Shabbat Morning Service & Kiddush Lunch
Free

Saturday, May 15 10:00am

Kiddush lunch will be served following services

I plan to attend the Installation Service & Brunch
$18

Sunday, May 17 10:30am

Brunch will be served following the service

Weekend Sponsor
$1,800
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Full page journal ad, 4 Friday Night Shabbat Dinner Tickets, verbal recognition at all events, name on all signage, featured in digital scroll. Please email your Digital Artwork / message to [email protected]

Friday Night Shabbat Dinner Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Full page journal ad, 4 Friday Night Shabbat Dinner Tickets, verbal recognition at all events, name on all signage, featured in digital scroll. Please email your Digital Artwork / message to [email protected]

Kiddush Sponsor
$750

Full page journal ad, verbal recognition Saturday, name on kiddush signage, digital scroll. Please email your Digital Artwork / message to [email protected]

Installation Brunch
$750

Full page journal ad, verbal recognition Sunday, name on brunch signage, digital scroll. Please email your Digital Artwork / message to [email protected]

Oneg Sponsor
$500

Half page journal ad, verbal recognition, digital scroll, Please email your Digital Artwork / message to [email protected]

Music/Flowers Sponsor
$350

Music or flowers for weekend, half page journal ad, verbal recognition, digital scroll. Please email your Digital Artwork / message to [email protected]

Full Page Digital Journal Ad
$250

Please email your Digital Artwork / message to [email protected]

Half Page Digital Journal Ad
$150

Please email your Digital Artwork / message to [email protected]

Quarter Page Digital Journal Ad
$72

Please email your Digital Artwork / message to [email protected]

Business Card Wish
$36

Please email your message to [email protected]

Well Wisher - Name Only
$18

Please email your message to [email protected]

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