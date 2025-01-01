Foster Cats Collective of Queens, Inc.

Foster Cats Collective of Queens, Inc.

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Our mission

Foster Cats Collective of Queens, Inc. is dedicated to improving the lives of cats in Queens through Trap/Neuter/Return initiatives, finding homes for friendly cats, and providing community education on cat welfare and relationships with people.
More ways to support us
A Group Fundraising Challenge for FCCQ!
Donation
A Group Fundraising Challenge for FCCQ!
$150 of $10,000 goal
Donate today
Give these kittens a fighting chance!
Donation
Give these kittens a fighting chance!
$30 of $1,000 goal
Donate today

Our website

https://www.queenscatscollective.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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