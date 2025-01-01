Fostering Tomorrow, INC.

Donation

Bridge the Graduation Gap for Foster Youth

At Fostering Tomorrow, we believe every young person deserves the opportunity to graduate, discover their potential, and step confidently into adulthood.Unfortunately, many youth in foster care face significant barriers to educational success. Frequent moves, instability, and a lack of consistent support can make it difficult to stay on track in school. As a result, foster youth graduate at far lower rates than their peers.Our mission is to bridge that gap.Through mentorship, tutoring, and music education, we walk alongside foster youth and give them the tools, encouragement, and community they need to succeed. We believe that when a young person has someone who believes in them, helps them grow academically, and gives them creative outlets to express themselves, their future begins to change.Your support helps us provide:• One-on-one mentorship that builds confidence and stability• Academic tutoring that keeps students on track to graduate• Music education that fosters creativity, discipline, and belongingEvery donation — whether one-time or monthly — helps us invest in the lives of foster youth and create pathways to graduation, independence, and hope.Together, we can help foster youth not just get by, but thrive.