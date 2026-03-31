Fostering Tomorrow Golf Outing

About this event
4 Golfers: 18 holes with 2 carts per group. 2 drink tickets per guest. Hotdog and Chip Ticket per guest. Buffet Style Dinner after the round. Free Entry into door prize items.
1 Person General Admittance to Dinner after the Round. Ability to bid on raffle items and eligible for door prize entry.
*Not a ticket for admission!*
Don’t have a full foursome? No problem! Register here as an individual and you’ll be placed on our waitlist. Players will be grouped together based on the order of registration to form foursomes as spots become available.
If a full foursome opening becomes available, you will be contacted by our organization with the opportunity to complete your registration and submit payment.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!