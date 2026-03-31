Fostering Tomorrow, INC.

Hosted by

Fostering Tomorrow, INC.

About this event

Fostering Tomorrow Golf Outing

33203 Maple Ln Dr

Sterling Heights, MI 48312, USA

Regular Admission
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

4 Golfers: 18 holes with 2 carts per group. 2 drink tickets per guest. Hotdog and Chip Ticket per guest. Buffet Style Dinner after the round. Free Entry into door prize items.

Dinner Only (No Golf)
$50

1 Person General Admittance to Dinner after the Round. Ability to bid on raffle items and eligible for door prize entry.

Waitlist Registration- Individual Player
Free

*Not a ticket for admission!*


Don’t have a full foursome? No problem! Register here as an individual and you’ll be placed on our waitlist. Players will be grouped together based on the order of registration to form foursomes as spots become available.


If a full foursome opening becomes available, you will be contacted by our organization with the opportunity to complete your registration and submit payment.

Add a donation for Fostering Tomorrow, INC.

$

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