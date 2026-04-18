Friends of Axson Montessori Elementary

Friends of Axson Montessori Elementary

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Our mission

Friends of Axson Montessori Elementary supports J. Allen Axson Elementary by raising funds for essential resources, including a school health aide, to foster a nurturing and compassionate educational environment for all students.
Past events
Past events
Lights, Camera, FAME
Event
Lights, Camera, FAME
Apr 18, 6:00 - 9:00 PM EDT
The Jessie, 40 E Adams St, Jacksonville, FL 32202, USA
Sponsorship for Lights, Camera, FAME
Event
Sponsorship for Lights, Camera, FAME
Apr 18, 6:00 - 9:00 PM EDT
The Jessie, 40 E Adams St, Jacksonville, FL 32202, USA
FAME Silent Auction @ Lights, Camera, FAME!
Auction
FAME Silent Auction @ Lights, Camera, FAME!
Apr 18, 8:30 PM EDT
The Jessie, 40 E Adams St, Jacksonville, FL 32202, USA
More ways to support us
Business Partnerships
Event
Business Partnerships
Partner with Friends of Axson Montessori Elementary (FAME), a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. FAME is dedicated to supporting students, teachers, and staff by filling critical gaps in funding that fall outside the district's budget. Complete this form to explore sponsorships, in-kind support, and custom collaborations that align your company’s community values with our school’s everyday needs. 🎉
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Donate to FAME
Donation
Donate to FAME
At Friends of Axson Montessori Elementary, we know that change starts with people like you. Every act of kindness, every dollar, and every moment of your time brings us closer to achieving our mission to support students, teachers, and staff by filling critical gaps in funding that fall outside the district's budget. Together, we can create a better school for our children.How you can help power our mission:Donate: Every dollar counts. Contribute now to help us reach our goal.Share: Share our campaign with your friends, family, and on social media. Your advocacy can amplify our impact.Volunteer: Your time and skills can make an impact too.Thank you for supporting our mission, your support is invaluable.
Donate today
Axson Peacemaker Earrings
Custom
Axson Peacemaker Earrings
Show your Axson pride every day with our Peacemaker earrings - available in gold or silver! ✨ Each purchase directly supports FAME and helps fund programs that benefit the incredible students and staff at J. Allen Axson Elementary School. Wear them with pride, knowing you’re making a meaningful impact!
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Contact information

[email protected]
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