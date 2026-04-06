FAME Silent Auction @ Lights, Camera, FAME!

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About this event
The Jessie, 40 E Adams St, Jacksonville, FL 32202, USA
Starting bid
😬Win the smile you’ve always wanted!!!
🦷 Bold Bite Orthodontics is donating a complete braces treatment for kids or adults, with no age limit. 🤩
Whether it’s for your child, yourself, or someone you love, this is your chance to bid on a smile you’ll love. 😃
(Valued at Up to $6,500)
Starting bid
Bid on paradise! 🌴✨ Embark on your dream getaway with our Costa Rica vacation package and let the adventures begin! 5 nights for 2 guests at your choice of participating Marriott Resorts with daily breakfast (Airfare not included).
Thank you to Winspire for partnering up with us on this one of a kind escape!
(Valued at $6,916)
Starting bid
Enjoy a relaxing seaside retreat at the beautifully renovated Dune House Hotel & Spa (formerly One Ocean), where coastal elegance meets laid-back luxury. This package includes a one-night stay in an Oasis King Room - complete with taxes, resort amenities, and valet parking - plus breakfast for two at Coastal Farmer to start your morning right.
Just a short stroll away, explore the charming shops and coastal vibes of nearby Neptune Beach. This package also includes a gift card to Palmetto and Bookmark - perfect for a little shopping and browsing along the way.
To bring the beachy inspiration home, enjoy an original framed print by local artist Troy James, and beach décor from Shorelines Gift Shop.
✨ A perfect blend of relaxation, local flavor, and coastal creativity - your ideal staycation awaits!
(Valued at $770)
Starting bid
✨Embark on a Historic Retreat in Charming Charleston🌸
Step into a world where every moment feels like a gentle embrace from the past, inviting you to unwind, explore, and rejuvenate in beautiful Charleston, South Carolina! 🏛️✨
**This Experience for 2 Includes:**
- 🕰️ **2-hour Guided Charleston History Walking Tour**
- 🐴 **Horse-Drawn Carriage Ride** through the Historic District
- 🏨 **3-Night Stay** in a deluxe room at the iconic Charleston Place Hotel
- 🍳 **Daily Breakfast** for two
- 🛎️ **Winspire Booking & Concierge Service** — seamless support from planning to departure
(Valued at $5,128)
Starting bid
Feeling achy? 😣 We've got just the remedy for you! 🌟
East Coast Elite Care is excited to offer **$1,000** worth of chiropractic services**! 👐✨ Experience the benefits of:
- Shockwave Therapy⚡
- EMTT (Electromagnetic Transduction Therapy)🌀
- Class IV Laser Treatments🔦
- Decompression Therapy🛌
- And much more, tailored to your unique needs! 🎯
Don’t miss this chance to feel your best—bid now for a healthier tomorrow! 💪💖
(Valued at $1,000)
Starting bid
🏖️ Escape to the coast and soak up the laid-back luxury of a two-night weekday stay at Margaritaville Jacksonville Beach Hotel—where panoramic ocean views and salty breezes set the tone for total relaxation.
This thoughtfully curated package has everything you need for the ultimate beachside escape. Pack up your stylish Bogg Bag—complete with essentials—and head out for a day of fun in the sun. Lounge in comfort with a cozy beach blanket and four Turkish beach towels, keep the good times rolling with a Tidal Ball game, and easily brush away the sand when the day is done. And for a sweet treat, enjoy a $40 gift card to Cold Stone Creamery.
Whether you're planning a relaxing retreat or a fun-filled getaway, this package brings together the best of beachside living—just bring your flip flops!
(Valued at $790)
Starting bid
Does your kid love to play with Legos? 🤖 Geek out on a week of Shiva Robotics Summer camp. This hands-on learning opportunity will turn playtime into innovative coding and building robots.
(Valued at $675)
Starting bid
Host your child’s next party at the Beaches Museum, where kids and their friends can step back in time and celebrate surrounded by historic rail cars, artifacts, and even a beautifully restored 1911 steam locomotive 🚆✨. It’s a one-of-a-kind setting that’s sure to spark imagination and excitement for every little conductor in the group! 🎊
After the party fun, the birthday star can keep the celebration going with a Sweet Treats basket 🍭🍫 filled with delicious goodies—caramel popcorn, cookies & cream chocolate, chocolate-dipped graham crackers, and whimsical unicorn horn lollipops 🦄—plus a $20 gift card to Sweet Pete’s Candy for even more sugary fun 🍬🎁.
This charming package is the perfect ticket to a birthday celebration they’ll never forget! 🎟️🚂🎉
(Valued at $340)
Starting bid
Ice hockey fans! Get ready for the Ultimate Iceman Fan Experience with six (6) Center Ice Tickets for the upcoming Iceman home game! Watch your favorite players in an action packed night of fun for the whole family! Talk about a cool deal!
(Valued at $500)
Starting bid
⛳️ Tee Time, Elevated!
Ready to take your golf game to the next level? This incredible package is perfect for players of all skill levels—whether you're fine-tuning your swing or just enjoying a day on the course.
Start with a 1-hour private lesson from PGA Certified Professional Phil Argianas at Queens Harbour, where you’ll get expert coaching tailored just for you. Then, gather your foursome for a round of golf for four at Windsor Parke Golf Club (cart included; valid Mon–Thurs anytime or Fri–Sun after 2pm).
This package also includes exclusive golf memorabilia and premium extras:
Whether you're hitting the greens or relaxing afterward, this package delivers the ultimate golf experience from tee to clubhouse.
(Valued at $970)
Starting bid
Experience something truly unforgettable with an intimate, up-close animal encounter at the Capybara Café or Fluffy Cow Cafe in St. Augustine. This $100 gift card is your entry into a truly unique experience unlike anything else in the area.
This is not your typical “café” visit—guests join a small group of just 6–10 people for a magical, hands-on interaction with capybaras and a rotating cast of incredible animals like otters, lemurs, or even a wallaby. These animals don’t just sit behind glass—they climb, cuddle, and engage directly with guests, creating a one-of-a-kind, conservation-focused experience you simply won’t find at a zoo.
Continue the adventure with a Total Experience Family Four Pack to the Jacksonville Zoo, where you can feed giraffes and stingrays, ride the train and carousel, and explore one of the top zoos in the country.
At home, enjoy a curated selection of local favorites, including Pura Bean coffee, Gallberry honey, Makenu chocolate, hot cocoa, and Topsy Toffee.
The package also features a beautiful collection of handmade items created by RM 407 families—such as a crocheted market bag, mini plush animals, beeswax wraps, reusable lunch accessories, and more—offering thoughtful, eco-friendly touches you won’t find anywhere else. A perfect blend of extraordinary animal encounters, local flavor, and handcrafted charm.
(Valued at $500)
Starting bid
🧘♀️ Mind & Body Wellness Reset
Breathe deeply and restore your energy with a three-month pass to Bella Vida Yoga in Jacksonville Beach.
A beautiful basket from Natural Life including:
🛋️ Cozy Comforts for Everyday Relaxation
Unwind at home with an ultra-soft throw blanket and soothing washcloth.
📓 Mindful Moments & Reflection
Stay grounded and inspired with a mini journal, spiral notebook, and prayer box.
👗 Effortless Style & Feel-Good Accessories
Express your vibe with a “Live Happy” tee, peace sign hat, white boho bandeau, beaded necklace, bracelet choker, scrunchie, and more.
☕ Simple Joys & Daily Essentials
Sip your favorite beverage in a “Strong as a Mother” mug while staying organized with a headphone pouch, wooden utensil set, screen cleaners, and other practical on-the-go essentials.
✨ From inner peace to outer comfort, this bundle is designed to help you reset, recharge, and radiate positivity in every part of your life.
Perfect for: anyone seeking balance, relaxation, self-care, and a fresh start
(Valued at $600)
Starting bid
🏀 Four (4) center-court tickets to see the Jacksonville Waves, a brand-new professional women’s basketball team and inaugural franchise in the UpShot League. The team is set to debut this May at Five Star Arena.
Named in honor of the WWII WAVES, the Waves are part of a new league focused on empowering women in sports and elevating the local athletic scene.
(Valued at $200)
Starting bid
Does your child have an ear for music?
Now's your chance to try out a new instrument with two free lessons right in the comfort of your own home, thanks to Shining Star Music Academy.
Then watch other star performers take the stage with a variety of shows from the Jacksonville Children’s Chorus including:
🎶 Two General Admission Tickets To the 2026 Cool Side of Yuletide concert on December 19, 2026.
🎶 Two General Admission Tickets to River City Dancing with the Stars on April 25, 2026.
🎶 One free admission to Chorus Discovery Day on May 16, 2026.
🎶 One month free of First Steps in Music class
(Valued at $400)
Starting bid
Create a memorable evening whether you’re dining at home or stepping out for a special night. This versatile package combines heartfelt, one-of-a-kind touches with elevated essentials for the perfect experience.
At the center of it all is a beautiful personalized bowl and trivet, hand-decorated by Ms. Stacy’s Upper Elementary class—a truly meaningful piece that brings warmth and character to your table. Pair your home-cooked meal with a lovely bottle of Brunello red wine, served in vintage French wine glasses, while enjoying the ease of well-chosen kitchen tools and décor that make hosting a breeze. Add in a Chef Kenny Gilbert Basket with spices, sauces, and an autographed cookbook!
Prefer a night out? You’ll also receive a $200 gift card to Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant, making it easy to enjoy a delicious dinner and exceptional wine without lifting a finger.
From cooking and gathering at home to indulging in a night out, this package offers the best of both worlds—thoughtful, functional, and full of charm.
(Valued at $400)
Starting bid
Discover creativity, culture, art and natural beauty with this inspiring family-friendly experience in the heart of Jacksonville!
This package includes
✨ From timeless masterpieces to modern creativity, this package is your ticket to a day of inspiration and discovery!
(Valued at $650)
Starting bid
Step into your next chapter with confidence, clarity, and style! This thoughtfully curated package is designed to help you look amazing, feel empowered, and embrace meaningful change—inside and out.
🌿 Personal Growth & Inspiration
Gain clarity and direction with two 45-minute coaching sessions with Suely Piraino Argianas, a professional life coach who will motivate and guide you toward your goals and a more fulfilling future.
💄 Radiance & Skincare Renewal
Reveal your natural glow with a selection of NEOVA SmartSkincare’s top products, paired with a 30-minute express facial at Cosmetic Surgery Affiliates of Jacksonville—perfect for refreshing and revitalizing your skin.
👗 Style Makeover Experience
Elevate your wardrobe with a $75 Apropos gift card, ideal for a personalized fashion refresh that reflects your best self.
✨ From inner confidence to outer glow, this package is your all-in-one opportunity to transform, refresh, and shine.
Perfect for: anyone ready for a fresh start, a confidence boost, or a well-deserved self-care upgrade
(Valued at $630)
Starting bid
Step into a world of magic, laughter, and unforgettable birthday fun! 🎉✨
Make your child’s special day truly enchanting with this all-in-one celebration package designed to spark imagination and joy from start to finish.
The birthday star and their friends will be delighted by a one-hour party experience featuring a live character performer, complete with a charming vocal performance and two interactive activities of your choice—bringing stories to life right before their eyes!
But the fun doesn’t stop there…
🎨 Professional Face Painting – Watch kids transform into their favorite characters, animals, or magical creatures
🍫 Sweet Treats from Peterbrooke Chocolate – Indulge in delicious confections that add a touch of sweetness to the celebration
🎁 Little Emotis Gift Basket – A curated bundle of playful surprises and goodies to keep the smiles going long after the party ends
Perfect for creating magical moments, this package combines entertainment, creativity, and treats into one unforgettable birthday experience.
✨ A celebration filled with imagination, laughter, and a little bit of magic—because every birthday deserves to feel extraordinary! ✨
(Valued at $400)
Starting bid
This package includes:
Perfect for: anyone needing a reset, self-care lovers, or a thoughtful gift experience.
✨ Bid high and invest in your well-being! ✨
(Valued at $800)
Starting bid
Give your yard the refresh it deserves with $300 of professional service from Jax Mow Pro—perfect for a clean, polished outdoor space. 🌳💚
Then keep the momentum going with everything you need to start growing! This basket includes a garden tool set, grow bags, pruning shears, herb seeds, and even a mushroom grow kit—perfect for planting, pruning, and enjoying the fruits (and veggies!) of your labor. 🌼🍄
From fresh-cut lawns to homegrown goodness, this package brings your garden dreams to life! 🌞🌸
(Value $375)
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