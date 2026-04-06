FAME Silent Auction @ Lights, Camera, FAME!

Step into a world of magic, laughter, and unforgettable birthday fun! 🎉✨

Make your child’s special day truly enchanting with this all-in-one celebration package designed to spark imagination and joy from start to finish.





The birthday star and their friends will be delighted by a one-hour party experience featuring a live character performer, complete with a charming vocal performance and two interactive activities of your choice—bringing stories to life right before their eyes!

But the fun doesn’t stop there…

🎨 Professional Face Painting – Watch kids transform into their favorite characters, animals, or magical creatures

🍫 Sweet Treats from Peterbrooke Chocolate – Indulge in delicious confections that add a touch of sweetness to the celebration

🎁 Little Emotis Gift Basket – A curated bundle of playful surprises and goodies to keep the smiles going long after the party ends





Perfect for creating magical moments, this package combines entertainment, creativity, and treats into one unforgettable birthday experience.





✨ A celebration filled with imagination, laughter, and a little bit of magic—because every birthday deserves to feel extraordinary! ✨





(Valued at $400)