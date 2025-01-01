Membership

Friends of Ridgefield National Wildlife Refuge Annual Membership

The Friends of Ridgefield National Wildlife Refuge is a non-profit dedicated to promoting educational programs of the Ridgefield NWR, and protecting and enhancing its wildlife habitat. As of May 1, 2025, the Friends have made some changes to the member program! Membership Program ChangesAll members now receive a free optional tote bag, sticker, webstore discount code, and newsletter with their membership.Links to the tote bag and the discount code will be sent in your confirmation email.Members over $60 also gain access to the Soar into Wellness Program! Soar into Wellness Program could include, at least twice throughout the year: Board Member-led hikesFriends ‘Breathe with the Birds’ Yoga in Overlook ParkPaint Nights with the Ridgefield Art AssociationCoffee Chats, and more!Donors over $1000 are also included in a special website highlight!