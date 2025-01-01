Friends of Ridgefield National Wildlife Refuge
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Friends of Ridgefield National Wildlife Refuge

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Friends of Ridgefield National Wildlife Refuge

Our mission

The Friends of Ridgefield National Wildlife Refuge is a non-profit org that champions the protection of wildlife & their habitats by broadening public understanding of & engagement in the natural & cultural resources of the Ridgefield NWR.
Events
Events
BirdFest & Bluegrass Partner Party
Event
BirdFest & Bluegrass Partner Party
Oct 3, 7:00 - 4:00 PM PDT
28908 NW Main Ave, Ridgefield, WA 98642, USA
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More ways to support us
Friends of Ridgefield National Wildlife Refuge Annual Membership
Membership
Friends of Ridgefield National Wildlife Refuge Annual Membership
The Friends of Ridgefield National Wildlife Refuge is a non-profit dedicated to promoting educational programs of the Ridgefield NWR, and protecting and enhancing its wildlife habitat. As of May 1, 2025, the Friends have made some changes to the member program! Membership Program ChangesAll members now receive a free optional tote bag, sticker, webstore discount code, and newsletter with their membership.Links to the tote bag and the discount code will be sent in your confirmation email.Members over $60 also gain access to the Soar into Wellness Program! Soar into Wellness Program could include, at least twice throughout the year: Board Member-led hikesFriends ‘Breathe with the Birds’ Yoga in Overlook ParkPaint Nights with the Ridgefield Art AssociationCoffee Chats, and more!Donors over $1000 are also included in a special website highlight!
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Business Alliance Membership
Membership
Business Alliance Membership
Your annual Business Alliance Membership connects you with:• 120,000+ visitors;• 5,000+ students participating in field trips and educational programs;• BirdFest & Bluegrass visitors;• 1,200+ monthly newsletter readers;• 1,100+ monthly website visits;• and a growing community volunteers who provide thousands of hours of workAll contributions are tax-deductible to the full extent the law allows.
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BirdFest & Bluegrass Sponsorship Opportunities
Custom
BirdFest & Bluegrass Sponsorship Opportunities
Use this form to choose how you’d like to sponsor BirdFest & Bluegrass, supporting wildlife conservation, education, and community programs at Ridgefield National Wildlife Refuge and in the City of Ridgefield, the first weekend of October, and beyond!Your sponsorship helps protect local habitats, create hands-on learning for kids and adults, and keep this music-and-migration celebration accessible to our community. Share your sponsor details, benefits preferences, and payment info here so we can welcome you as a BirdFest & Bluegrass partner.
Learn more

Our website

https://www.ridgefieldfriends.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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