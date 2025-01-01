Friends of Ridgefield National Wildlife Refuge

BirdFest & Bluegrass Sponsorship Opportunities
Use this form to choose how you’d like to sponsor BirdFest & Bluegrass, supporting wildlife conservation, education, and community programs at Ridgefield National Wildlife Refuge and in the City of Ridgefield, the first weekend of October, and beyond!Your sponsorship helps protect local habitats, create hands-on learning for kids and adults, and keep this music-and-migration celebration accessible to our community. Share your sponsor details, benefits preferences, and payment info here so we can welcome you as a BirdFest & Bluegrass partner.