Friends of Ridgefield National Wildlife Refuge

Hosted by

Friends of Ridgefield National Wildlife Refuge

About this event

BirdFest & Bluegrass Sponsorship Opportunities

Ridgefield

WA 98642, USA

Sandhill Crane Sponsor item
Sandhill Crane Sponsor
$10,000

5 left!

As a title sponsor, your company’s logo will be highlighted on ALL promotional materials, including signs, posters, rack cards, printed media ads, and our website. Your logo can also be included on two cross-street banners in Ridgefield.

Great Horned Owl Sponsor item
Great Horned Owl Sponsor
$5,000

5 left!

Your Company’s Logo will be prominent on signs, posters, flyers, rack cards, our website, and promotional materials. Your logo will be featured in areas of the most visibility:

– River ‘S’ unit with many guided tours of the Wildlife Refuge

– Carty Unit of Ridgefield NWR, location of the Headquarters Building, walking trails, and Port seasonal trail.

– The Friends info booth in Downtown Ridgefield

Great Egret Sponsor item
Great Egret Sponsor
$1,500

5 left!

You will be sponsor of a festival venue: Your company’s Name and/or Logo will be prominent on location during the festival, and on the Friends’ website now through October. Venues include:
- Bluegrass Music at the Old Liberty Theatre 

– Bluegrass Pickers locations throughout town (one location) 

– Family Crafts Downtown 

– Family Crafts on the Refuge 

– Refuge Headquarters - pick one:

o Craft Area 

o Trailhead 

o Entrance/Schedule Location

o Photo Contest display

Red-tailed Hawk Sponsor item
Red-tailed Hawk Sponsor
$500

5 left!

Your company’s Name and/or Logo will be on the Friends’ website from now through October.

Feathered Friends Sponsor item
Feathered Friends Sponsor
$250

5 left!

Thank you for your contribution, you make this event possible!

Add a donation for Friends of Ridgefield National Wildlife Refuge

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