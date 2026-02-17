BirdFest & Bluegrass Sponsorship Opportunities

About this event
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As a title sponsor, your company’s logo will be highlighted on ALL promotional materials, including signs, posters, rack cards, printed media ads, and our website. Your logo can also be included on two cross-street banners in Ridgefield.
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Your Company’s Logo will be prominent on signs, posters, flyers, rack cards, our website, and promotional materials. Your logo will be featured in areas of the most visibility:
– River ‘S’ unit with many guided tours of the Wildlife Refuge
– Carty Unit of Ridgefield NWR, location of the Headquarters Building, walking trails, and Port seasonal trail.
– The Friends info booth in Downtown Ridgefield
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You will be sponsor of a festival venue: Your company’s Name and/or Logo will be prominent on location during the festival, and on the Friends’ website now through October. Venues include:
- Bluegrass Music at the Old Liberty Theatre
– Bluegrass Pickers locations throughout town (one location)
– Family Crafts Downtown
– Family Crafts on the Refuge
– Refuge Headquarters - pick one:
o Craft Area
o Trailhead
o Entrance/Schedule Location
o Photo Contest display
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Your company’s Name and/or Logo will be on the Friends’ website from now through October.
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Thank you for your contribution, you make this event possible!
$
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