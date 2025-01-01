Friends Of The Medford Family Network Corp
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Friends Of The Medford Family Network Corp
Our mission
Friends of the Medford Family Network supports families by providing free programming and resources, fostering community connections, and ensuring vital services continue despite funding challenges. Together, we strengthen our village for all ages.
Events
Upcoming
Past
Upcoming
Past
Events
Event
We Heart MFN Spirit Week Activities
May 31, 8:00 AM - Jun 6, 8:00 PM EDT
Get your tickets
Event
Marie Cassidy's Celebration Party
Jun 11, 5:00 - 9:00 PM EDT
19 Washington St, Medford, MA 02155, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Donation
We 💜 MFN: A Community Growth Celebration
$16,374 of $33,000 goal
Donate today
Our website
https://friendsofthemfn.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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