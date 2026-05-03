Friends Of The Nevada State Museum

Friends Of The Nevada State Museum

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Our mission

Friends of the Nevada State Museum enhances public understanding of Nevada's history through engaging exhibits, educational programs, and special events, fostering appreciation for the state's rich cultural heritage.
Past events
Past events
The Inaugaural Mint Gala
Event
The Inaugaural Mint Gala
May 2, 6:00 - 10:00 PM PDT
Nevada State Museum, 600 N Carson St, Carson City, NV 89701, USA
More ways to support us
Mint Gala Auction Item Purchase
Donation
Mint Gala Auction Item Purchase
Purchase your Mint Gala auction item and help sustain the Nevada State Museum’s work preserving Nevada’s history and cultural heritage. Your selection supports exhibits, educational programs, and special experiences that connect our community with the stories of this state.Each item you purchase directly strengthens the museum’s collections, tours, and public events. Thank you for choosing to invest in this historic institution and in the future of Nevada’s shared past.
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Friends Of The Nevada State Museum's Memberships
Membership
Friends Of The Nevada State Museum's Memberships
Become a Friend of the Nevada State Museum and help preserve and share Nevada’s rich history. Your membership supports the Friends in their goal to support exhibitions, educational programs, and community events that bring the stories of our state to life.As a member, you’ll enjoy invitations to our exclusive newsletter, special programs and opportunities to experience the museum’s collections in a more intimate way. Thank you for standing with us to keep Nevada’s heritage visible and vibrant.
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Friends Of The Nevada State Museum's Shop
Shop
Friends Of The Nevada State Museum's Shop
Friends Of The Nevada State Museum's Shop offers selected items that celebrate Nevada’s rich history—museum keepsakes, commemorative pieces, and gifts inspired by our exhibits.Your purchase supports the preservation and sharing of Nevada’s stories through exhibitions, educational programs, and special events at the Nevada State Museum.
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Contact information

[email protected]
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