Membership

Friends Of The Nevada State Museum's Memberships

Become a Friend of the Nevada State Museum and help preserve and share Nevada’s rich history. Your membership supports the Friends in their goal to support exhibitions, educational programs, and community events that bring the stories of our state to life.As a member, you’ll enjoy invitations to our exclusive newsletter, special programs and opportunities to experience the museum’s collections in a more intimate way. Thank you for standing with us to keep Nevada’s heritage visible and vibrant.