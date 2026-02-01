The Inaugaural Mint Gala

About this event
600 N Carson St, Carson City, NV 89701, USA
Includes admission, heavy hors d’oeuvres and a keepsake photo.
Entry for General Admission begins at 7:00pm. Additional drinks and commemorative coins are available for an additional cost.
Includes admission, one hour of bourbon tasting + a rocks glass, heavy hors d’oeuvres, and a keepsake photo.
Begin your evening by walking through the front doors of the historic Carson City Mint at 5:30 pm. Your exclusive experience begins at 6:00 pm with a whisky tasting in the South Gallery.
Additional drinks and commemorative coins are available for an additional cost.
ONLY 75 TICKETS AVAILABLE!
Limited Edition 1/2 troy ounce copper medallion. Only 100 available!
$
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