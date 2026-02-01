The Inaugaural Mint Gala

Includes admission, one hour of bourbon tasting + a rocks glass, heavy hors d’oeuvres, and a keepsake photo.

Begin your evening by walking through the front doors of the historic Carson City Mint at 5:30 pm. Your exclusive experience begins at 6:00 pm with a whisky tasting in the South Gallery.

Additional drinks and commemorative coins are available for an additional cost.



ONLY 75 TICKETS AVAILABLE!