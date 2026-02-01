Hosted by

Friends Of The Nevada State Museum

About this event

The Inaugaural Mint Gala

Nevada State Museum

600 N Carson St, Carson City, NV 89701, USA

General Admission
$85

Includes admission, heavy hors d’oeuvres and a keepsake photo.
Entry for General Admission begins at 7:00pm. Additional drinks and commemorative coins are available for an additional cost.

VIP Admission
$100

Includes admission, one hour of bourbon tasting + a rocks glass, heavy hors d’oeuvres, and a keepsake photo.
Begin your evening by walking through the front doors of the historic Carson City Mint at 5:30 pm. Your exclusive experience begins at 6:00 pm with a whisky tasting in the South Gallery.

Additional drinks and commemorative coins are available for an additional cost.

ONLY 75 TICKETS AVAILABLE!

Add-On: 85th Anniversary Copper Medallion
$45

Limited Edition 1/2 troy ounce copper medallion. Only 100 available!

Add a donation for Friends Of The Nevada State Museum

$

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