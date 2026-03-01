Membership

Rooted Circle

Join the Rooted Circle, Future Seed’s grassroots giving society, and help us empower youth, strengthen families, and build lasting community impact. Membership starts at $100 annually (or $10/month) and grows with your contribution — every gift makes a difference.Choose the level that fits your giving:🌿 Seed Supporter — $10/month ($120 annually) Start your journey with Future Seed. Your contribution helps sustain programs and initiatives while welcoming you into our community of supporters.🌾 Growth Partner — $25/month ($300 annually) Deepen your impact and help us expand our programs. Growth Partners are recognized for their commitment to meaningful change.🌳 Community Builder — $50/month ($600 annually) Play a major role in shaping our programs and empowering the community. Community Builders are acknowledged as key supporters in our efforts.🌟 Impact Leader — $100/month ($1,200+ annually) Transform lives with your leadership-level contribution. Impact Leaders are celebrated for making a lasting difference in the communities we serve.Monthly contributions accumulate toward your annual membership level. Members are recognized at the highest giving level reached within the calendar year.Custom AmountsWant to contribute a different amount? Monthly or one-time gifts of any size are welcome. All contributions count toward your membership and help create real change.Member Recognition & Branded GiftsAs a thank-you for your commitment, Rooted Circle members receive exclusive recognition and thoughtfully curated branded items. Gifts are shared as members maintain active participation, reflecting their ongoing support of Future Seed’s mission.Rooted Circle Member BenefitsRooted Circle Member BenefitsBy joining, you help sustain programs that empower, educate, and transform communities. Benefits include:Digital Membership Card – Delivered immediately after joining, a symbol of your commitment and connection to this movement.Quarterly Impact Updates – Stay informed about how your support is creating real change.Invitations to Community Engagement Events & Service Days – Participate in hands-on programs, workshops, and neighborhood projects.Early Registration & Member-Only Pricing – Access workshops, trainings, and events before the general public.Optional Recognition in Annual Impact Report – Celebrate your support publicly.Branded Rooted Circle Items – Receive exclusive items like t-shirts, hats, or tote bags.Donor Appreciation Events / Meetings – Connect directly with the Future Seed team and fellow supporters.Exclusive Member Communications – Newsletters, program updates, and behind-the-scenes stories.Opportunities to Connect with Like-Minded Supporters – Network with others committed to creating lasting community impact.Support Across All Program Pillars – Your membership directly funds education, mentorship, health and wellness, and economic empowerment programs.Why Your Support MattersYour membership provides consistent support to programs that:Expand access to education and mentorship opportunitiesPromote health and wellness initiatives across all age groupsStrengthen economic empowerment for individuals and familiesIncrease community awareness and engagement through events and campaignsBy joining the Rooted Circle, you help Future Seed build a stronger, more equitable North Baton Rouge — ensuring programs continue to grow and thrive.