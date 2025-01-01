Knit or Crochet Twisted Headband
Learn to knit or crochet a cozy twisted headband 🧶 Join us for a beginner knit or crochet class to create a Twisted Headband just in time for cold weather! Should have some experience in either knitting or crochet. Class meets 2/18/26 and 2/25/26 from 6 pm to 8 pm.All supplies are furnishedHosted by Gaston County Extension and Community Association, this hands-on workshop supports our mission to build skills, confidence, and connection through practical learning. 🎉.