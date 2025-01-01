Gaston County Extension and Community Association

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Longarm Machine

Please ensure that you are selecting the correct quantity when submitting funds for the Longarm Machine.Frame size is 96", and quilting area space is 86". Do not force a quilt that is too large on the frame.When paying, review your order summary to ensure quantity of quilts quilted. No refunds are given for contributions given above the ticketed amount.*By submitting payment for your longarm services, you relive ECA Quiltmakers, ECA and Cooperative Extension of any responsibilities of your quilt. You agree that you have completed the certification course and are responsible for your own quilt.. Refunds are not given unless it is a mistake on ECA's part. Should a refund be given, it will be sent via a paper check within 30 days of refund notice.*