Gaston County Extension and Community Association
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Gaston County Extension and Community Association

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Gaston County Extension and Community Association

Our mission

The Gaston County Extension and Community Association empowers individuals through education, community service, and volunteerism, fostering personal growth and enhancing the quality of life in Gaston County through various programs and initiatives.
Events
Events
South Central District ECA Achievement Day
Event
South Central District ECA Achievement Day
May 30, 9:00 - 10:00 AM EDT
1303 Dallas Cherryville Hwy, Dallas, NC 28034, USA
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Event
GC ECA Artisan Market Vendor Request
Oct 3, 10:00 - 3:00 PM EDT
1303 Dallas Cherryville Hwy, Dallas, NC 28034, USA
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More ways to support us
Longarm Machine
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Longarm Machine
Please ensure that you are selecting the correct quantity when submitting funds for the Longarm Machine.Frame size is 96", and quilting area space is 86". Do not force a quilt that is too large on the frame.When paying, review your order summary to ensure quantity of quilts quilted. No refunds are given for contributions given above the ticketed amount.*By submitting payment for your longarm services, you relive ECA Quiltmakers, ECA and Cooperative Extension of any responsibilities of your quilt. You agree that you have completed the certification course and are responsible for your own quilt.. Refunds are not given unless it is a mistake on ECA's part. Should a refund be given, it will be sent via a paper check within 30 days of refund notice.*
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2026 GC ECA Membership
Event
2026 GC ECA Membership
By completing this form, you are agreeing to become a Gaston County ECA Member for 2026. Current members must re-enroll by November 15, 2025 to avoid additional fees.When registering, review your order summary to ensure that no additional contributions are added. No refunds are given for contributions given above the ticketed amount.
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Knit or Crochet Twisted Headband
Event
Knit or Crochet Twisted Headband
Learn to knit or crochet a cozy twisted headband 🧶 Join us for a beginner knit or crochet class to create a Twisted Headband just in time for cold weather! Should have some experience in either knitting or crochet. Class meets 2/18/26 and 2/25/26 from 6 pm to 8 pm.All supplies are furnishedHosted by Gaston County Extension and Community Association, this hands-on workshop supports our mission to build skills, confidence, and connection through practical learning. 🎉.
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Our website

https://gaston.ces.ncsu.edu/site-gaston-volunteer-groups/gaston-eca/

Contact information

[email protected]
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