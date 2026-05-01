Gc-sage Inc empowers students through the ASPIRE program, celebrating educational achievements and supporting teachers. Their mission is to foster a supportive community that enhances learning experiences and honors the dedication of educators.
Past events
Past events
Event
ASPIRE '26 Teacher RSVP
May 1, 5:30 - 8:00 PM CDT
4600 Merlot Ave, Grapevine, TX 76051, USA
Event
ASPIRE '26 Grad Party Tickets
May 1, 5:30 - 8:00 PM CDT
4600 Merlot Ave, Grapevine, TX 76051, USA
Custom
ASPIRE '26 Symposium Concessions
Feb 25, 4:00 PM - Mar 11, 9:00 PM CDT
GHS 3223 Mustang Dr, Grapevine, TX 76051, USA
Event
ASPIRE '26 Bingo Event
Mar 1, 2:00 - 4:00 PM CST
Chicken N Pickle Upstairs 4600 Merlot Ave, Grapevine, TX 76051, USA