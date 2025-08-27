ASPIRE Class of 2026 Graduation Celebration

About this event
Taco bar, soft drinks, and dessert included. Additional items may be purchased at the event. Wristbands required. Price of tickets increases on April 10th!
Help cover banquet costs and offer financial assistance for seniors as identified. If you need assistance in covering your senior ticket, please email [email protected].
All ASPIRE educators and administrators from grades 1-12 will be invited!
All banquet sponsors above $100 will be recognized at the event by student's family name. Please let us know in the comments section if you would like to be recognized differently or anonymously.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!