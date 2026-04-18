The Georgia Symphony Orchestra enriches lives through music by providing diverse performances and educational programs, including Sensory Friendly Concerts and Youth Music Education, fostering community connection and access to the arts.
Past events
Past events
Event
Jazz & Juleps
Apr 18, 5:00 - 8:00 PM EDT
The Gardens at Brumby Hall, 472 Powder Springs St SW, Marietta, GA 30060, USA
Auction
Jazz & Juleps Silent Auction
Apr 18, 7:45 PM EDT
In person attendees: at the J & J registration desk, remote winners pick up at GSO Office, 36 Trammell Street, Suite, 100, Marietta, GA 30064