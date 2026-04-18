Georgia Symphony Orchestra

Georgia Symphony Orchestra

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Our mission

The Georgia Symphony Orchestra enriches lives through music by providing diverse performances and educational programs, including Sensory Friendly Concerts and Youth Music Education, fostering community connection and access to the arts.
Past events
Past events
Jazz & Juleps
Event
Jazz & Juleps
Apr 18, 5:00 - 8:00 PM EDT
The Gardens at Brumby Hall, 472 Powder Springs St SW, Marietta, GA 30060, USA
Jazz & Juleps Silent Auction
Auction
Jazz & Juleps Silent Auction
Apr 18, 7:45 PM EDT
In person attendees: at the J & J registration desk, remote winners pick up at GSO Office, 36 Trammell Street, Suite, 100, Marietta, GA 30064
More ways to support us
Help us Keep Tempo for 76! - Board Match
Donation
Help us Keep Tempo for 76! - Board Match
$0 of $20,000 goal
Donate today
Keep the Tempo Going - Board Match
Donation
Keep the Tempo Going - Board Match
$0 of $20,000 goal
Donate today

Our website

https://www.georgiasymphony.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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