Georgia Symphony Orchestra

Hosted by

Georgia Symphony Orchestra

About this event

Jazz & Juleps

The Gardens at Brumby Hall

472 Powder Springs St SW, Marietta, GA 30060, USA

Winners Circle Premier Sponsor
$10,000

Winner's Circle Premier Sponsorship includes:

  • 8 tickets to Jazz & Juleps event, April 17, 2027
  • Reserved Table Seating for 8 for Jazz & Juleps
  • Two GSO Season Tickets - 76th Season
  • Full page ad in 76th Season Full Series printed concert programs
  • Acknowledgment from stage at Jazz & Juleps event
  • Opportunity to make sponsor remarks at eventRecognition in The Score newsletter
  • Logo on social media and event website
  • Press Release to local media for event recognition
  • Event signage
  • Serve on judging panel for Derby Hat contest
Run for the Roses Presenting Sponsor
$5,000

Run for the Roses Sponsorship includes:

  • 4 tickets to Jazz & Juleps event, April 17, 2027
  • 4 tickets to GSO Classics Season Finale Concert: Censored, on May 22, 2027
  • Full page ad in May 22 concert program
  • Acknowledgment from stage at Jazz & Juleps event
  • Recognition in The Score newsletter
  • Logo on social media and event website
  • Press Release to local media for event recognition
  • Serve on judging panel for Derby Hat contest
  • Event signage
Blue Ribbon Sponsor
$2,500

Blue Ribbon Presenting Sponsorship includes:

  • 2 tickets to Jazz & Juleps
  • 4 tickets to one GSO Concert of your choice for 76th Season
  • Quarter page ad in one concert program
  • Acknowledgment from stage at Jazz & Juleps event
  • Recognition in The Score newsletter
  • Logo on social media and event website
  • Included in Sponsor Press Release
  • Event signage
  • Serve on judging panel for Derby Hat contest
Starting Gate Sponsor
$1,500

Starting Gate Sponsorship includes:

  • 2 tickets to Jazz & Juleps
  • 2 tickets to GSO Classics Season Finale Concert: Censored, on May 22, 2027
  • Acknowledgment from stage at Jazz & Juleps event
  • Recognition in The Score newsletter
  • Name on social media and event website
  • Event signage
  • Serve on judging panel for Derby Hat contest
Bar Sponsor
$1,000

The Bar Sponsorship includes:

  • 2 tix to Jazz & Juleps
  • Logo/ name on signage at the Bar
  • Name on social, event website, on-site signage
  • Recognition in The Score newsletter
Dessert Sponsor
$1,000

Dessert Sponsorship includes:

  • 2 tix to Jazz & Juleps
  • Logo/ name on signage at the Bar
  • Name on social, event website, on-site signage
  • Recognition in The Score newsletter
Entertainment Sponsor
$1,000

Entertainment Sponsorship includes:

  • 2 tix to Jazz & Juleps
  • Logo/ name on signage at the Stage
  • Name on social, event website, on-site signage
  • Recognition in The Score newsletter
Catering Co-Sponsor
$1,000

Catering Co-Sponsorship includes:

  • 2 tix to Jazz & Juleps
  • Logo/ name on signage near the Buffet Table
  • Name on social, event website, on-site signage
  • Recognition in The Score newsletter
Jazz & Juleps Supporter
$500

Jazz & Juleps Supporter includes:

  • 2 tix to Jazz & Juleps event
  • Name on event signage
Friend of GSO Sponsor
$250

Includes one event ticket plus recognition on event signage.

Can't Attend - Support the Music
$250

If you are unable to attend the event, please consider supporting the programs of GSO and GYSO by giving a 100% tax deductible donation.

General Admission
$75

General Admission includes performances by GSO Jazz, and GYSO Honors String Quartet, Bourbon Tasting, and more at the picturesque Brumby Hall & Gardens. Don your favorite Derby attire to enjoy this evening under the stars.

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