About this event
472 Powder Springs St SW, Marietta, GA 30060, USA
Winner's Circle Premier Sponsorship includes:
Run for the Roses Sponsorship includes:
Blue Ribbon Presenting Sponsorship includes:
Starting Gate Sponsorship includes:
The Bar Sponsorship includes:
Dessert Sponsorship includes:
Entertainment Sponsorship includes:
Catering Co-Sponsorship includes:
Jazz & Juleps Supporter includes:
Includes one event ticket plus recognition on event signage.
If you are unable to attend the event, please consider supporting the programs of GSO and GYSO by giving a 100% tax deductible donation.
General Admission includes performances by GSO Jazz, and GYSO Honors String Quartet, Bourbon Tasting, and more at the picturesque Brumby Hall & Gardens. Don your favorite Derby attire to enjoy this evening under the stars.
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