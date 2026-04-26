Gig Harbor Cooperative Nursery School

Gig Harbor Cooperative Nursery School

Subscribe
Donate

Our mission

Gig Harbor Cooperative Nursery School fosters a nurturing environment for young children, promoting play-based learning and community engagement. Their mission is to provide affordable, quality early childhood education for local families.
Past events
Past events
GHCP Auction Night!
Event
GHCP Auction Night!
Apr 25, 5:00 - 8:00 PM PDT
525 SW Pine Rd, Port Orchard, WA 98367, USA
GHCP Auction Items (Open for Bidding!)
Auction
GHCP Auction Items (Open for Bidding!)
Apr 25, 7:00 PM PDT
More ways to support us
GHCP Donations / Fundraising
Donation
GHCP Donations / Fundraising
Donate today
GHCP Raffle Tickets
Donation
GHCP Raffle Tickets
Grab your GHCP Raffle Tickets 🎟️ Golden Raffle (winner picks any silent auction prize they'd like before bidding closes!). $10 each, 10 for $80Wine Raffle (four winners!). $5 each, 10 for $40
Donate today

Our website

https://www.ghcp.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
Powered by