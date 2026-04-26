Gig Harbor Cooperative Nursery School
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Our mission
Gig Harbor Cooperative Nursery School fosters a nurturing environment for young children, promoting play-based learning and community engagement. Their mission is to provide affordable, quality early childhood education for local families.
Past events
Past events
Event
GHCP Auction Night!
Apr 25, 5:00 - 8:00 PM PDT
525 SW Pine Rd, Port Orchard, WA 98367, USA
Auction
GHCP Auction Items (Open for Bidding!)
Apr 25, 7:00 PM PDT
More ways to support us
Donation
GHCP Donations / Fundraising
Donate today
Donation
GHCP Raffle Tickets
Grab your GHCP Raffle Tickets 🎟️ Golden Raffle (winner picks any silent auction prize they'd like before bidding closes!). $10 each, 10 for $80Wine Raffle (four winners!). $5 each, 10 for $40
Donate today
Our website
https://www.ghcp.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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