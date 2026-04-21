GHCP Auction Items (Open for Bidding!)

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About this event
Starting bid
Grab your friends and enjoy a private shopping experience filled with style, treats, and a touch of luxury. With exclusive access and a fun, social atmosphere, it’s the perfect excuse for a well-deserved night out.
INCLUDES:
Private Shopping Event at Dolly Mama Boutique
-Invite up to 30 people
-15% Discount for all your guests
-$100 Gift Card for you!
-Wine, Prosecco, and Charcuterie
Chocolates from Gig Harbor Candy Co.
ESTIMATED VALUE: $530
Starting bid
Spark creativity and let imaginations run wild with hands-on experiences designed for curious, expressive kids. From art to movement, this bundle is all about creating, exploring, and having fun.
INCLUDES:
-Harbor Dance certificate for Birthday Party - OR - 3 Months Tuition
-Harbor Dance Hoodie
-Kids Pottery Class Certificate from The Bisque Pottery Studio
ESTIMATED VALUE: $350+
Starting bid
Because grown-ups deserve fun too – Grab your friends and enjoy the perfect mix of adventure, great drinks, and memorable outings. Whether it’s a night out or a day of fun, this package is all about making the most of your time off.
INCLUDES:
-Round of Golf for FOUR at Canterwood Country Club
-2 Adult Certificates to Vance Creek Railriders
-$50 Gift Card to Top Golf
-Wine Tasting for Two & Charcuterie Picnic Basket Lunch from Olalla Vineyard & Winery
-Hop Pharm Gift Card (and hat)
-Chocolates from Gig Harbor Candy Co.
ESTIMATED VALUE: $570+
Starting bid
Good food, no fuss—just the kind of meals that make everything better, from morning coffee to cozy dinners. Perfect for slow starts, easy outings, and satisfying cravings all day long.
INCLUDES:
-Two Lifetime Mugs and $100 Gift Card from The Original Pancake House
-Coffee Beans, Mug, and $25 Gift Card from Kimballs Coffee
-Certificate for Chowder for Two from Duke's Seafood
$25 Gift Card from Ivars
-$25 Gift Card from BBQ2U
-Chocolate from Gig Harbor Candy Co.
ESTIMATED VALUE: $345+
Starting bid
Give them a day of adventure and yourself a moment to recharge. This bundle brings together family fun and well-deserved self-care—because you deserve both.
INCLUDES:
-4 Tickets to Point Defiance Zoo
-$25 Starbucks Gift Card
-Well Kept Lavender Rose Bergamot Bath Oil
-Old Whaling Co. Body Butter
-Patchology Self-Care Set (lips, eyes, hydrogel masks)
-Hand-painted Stoneware Bowl
-Spiral Hardcover Journal
.....and so much more!!
ESTIMATED VALUE: $250+
Starting bid
A one-of-a-kind collection of artwork created by our Pre-K students—full of color, fingerprints, creativity, and heart. These special pieces capture a moment in time you’ll treasure for years to come.
INCLUDES:
Two 8x8 Canvas Abstract Art Paintings
ESTIMATED VALUE: PRICELESS
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