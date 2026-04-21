GHCP Auction Items (Open for Bidding!)

Because grown-ups deserve fun too – Grab your friends and enjoy the perfect mix of adventure, great drinks, and memorable outings. Whether it’s a night out or a day of fun, this package is all about making the most of your time off.





INCLUDES:

-Round of Golf for FOUR at Canterwood Country Club

-2 Adult Certificates to Vance Creek Railriders

-$50 Gift Card to Top Golf

-Wine Tasting for Two & Charcuterie Picnic Basket Lunch from Olalla Vineyard & Winery

-Hop Pharm Gift Card (and hat)

-Chocolates from Gig Harbor Candy Co.





ESTIMATED VALUE: $570+