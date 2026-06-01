Girl Scouts Of Oregon And Southwest Washington Inc
Subscribe
Our mission
Girl Scouts of Oregon and Southwest Washington empowers girls through leadership development, community service, and skill-building programs. We inspire confidence and resilience, preparing them for a lifetime of success and active citizenship.
Events
Events
Event
Girl Scouts Past, Present, & Future Drag Brunch
Jun 14, 10:00 - 1:00 PM PDT
1221 SW 14th Ave, Albany, OR 97321, USA
Get your tickets
Our website
https://www.girlscoutsosw.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
Powered by