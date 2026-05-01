Girls Just Wanna Vibe Wellness & Empowerment, Inc.
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Our mission
Girls Just Wanna Vibe empowers young women through wellness and self-expression, offering supportive spaces and professional development opportunities that enhance confidence, self-esteem, and personal branding for their future success.
Events
Events
Event
Girls Just Wanna Vibe: Headshots for Her Future
May 30, 4:00 - 6:00 PM EDT
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Event
Plant Bingo
Jun 13, 2:00 - 8:00 PM EDT
2121 E Semoran Blvd, Apopka, FL 32703, USA
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Step Into the Vibe 💫
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Our website
https://www.girlsjustwannavibe.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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