Girls Just Wanna Vibe Wellness & Empowerment, Inc.

Offered by

Girls Just Wanna Vibe Wellness & Empowerment, Inc.

Step Into the Vibe 💫

Monthly Membership
$15

Renews monthly

Your membership is more than a monthly contribution, it’s an investment in community, growth, and empowerment. 💖


By joining Girls Just Wanna Vibe Wellness & Empowerment, Inc., you are becoming part of a supportive sisterhood where women can connect, grow, and thrive together.


Your monthly dues help us:
• Create safe and empowering spaces for women and girls
• Host monthly meetups, wellness events, and meaningful experiences
• Provide opportunities for personal growth and leadership development
• Build a strong network of mentorship, support, and community


This is your space to show up, be supported, and evolve alongside like-minded women.


Join the vibe. Grow with us. ✨

Add a donation for Girls Just Wanna Vibe Wellness & Empowerment, Inc.

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!