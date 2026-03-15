Glissando
organization logo

Glissando

Subscribe
Donate

Glissando

Our mission

Glissando has established itself as one of leading presenters and producers of performances, musical competitions, festivals, and educational programs for Arts and Culture, introducing innovative approach in programming and production of its events.
Past events
Past events
Concerts by the Coast | Sergey Malov
Event
Concerts by the Coast | Sergey Malov
Mar 14, 6:30 - 9:00 PM PDT
31290 Palos Verdes Dr W, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275, USA
Romantic Escape | Pianist Vladimir Khomyakov at ART SPACE 349
Event
Romantic Escape | Pianist Vladimir Khomyakov at ART SPACE 349
Feb 20, 5:00 - 9:00 PM PST
33449 Sky Blue Water Trail, Cathedral City, CA 92234, USA
Concerts by the Coast | No. 16 | Sax Dreams | Saxophonist Sergei Govorov and pianist Vladimir Khomyakov
Event
Concerts by the Coast | No. 16 | Sax Dreams | Saxophonist Sergei Govorov and pianist Vladimir Khomyakov
Dec 6, 6:30 - 8:30 PM PST
31290 Palos Verdes Dr W, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275, USA
More ways to support us
Glissando Store
Shop
Glissando Store
Thank you for visiting our online store. Here you can purchase physical CD recordings produced by Glissando Music and Arts Foundation and other Glissando merchandise. 100% of the value of your purchase will go toward supporting our mission.
View shop
Donation: Concerts by the Coast
Donation
Donation: Concerts by the Coast
Music is enough for a lifetime, but a lifetime is not enough for music.Thank you for considering your support for Concerts by the Coast - the exciting new concert series taking place at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Rancho Palos Verdes. The establishment of this fund is dedicated to fulfilling our mission of presenting outstanding musical events that prioritize quality and innovation. With your generous contribution, we can introduce the Palos Verdes community to world-class performers and expand the appreciation for chamber music, jazz, and contemporary music among a wider audience.Glissando is a California 501(c)(3) not-profit organization. All contributions are tax deductible less the fair-market value of the benefits provided, unless you indicate that you wish to decline the benefits.
Donate today
Donation: Young Artist Scholarship Program (YASP)
Donation
Donation: Young Artist Scholarship Program (YASP)
Music is enough for a lifetime, but a lifetime is not enough for music.This donation to YASP will help a lot to achieve our mission at Glissando. We'll be able to:- Create scholarship opportunities for gifted but underprivileged kids to allow them to travel and study with the best - Produce international music festivals and competitions for young artists- Make the world better!
Donate today

Our website

https://www.glissando.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
Powered by