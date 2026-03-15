Donation

Donation: Concerts by the Coast

Music is enough for a lifetime, but a lifetime is not enough for music.Thank you for considering your support for Concerts by the Coast - the exciting new concert series taking place at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Rancho Palos Verdes. The establishment of this fund is dedicated to fulfilling our mission of presenting outstanding musical events that prioritize quality and innovation. With your generous contribution, we can introduce the Palos Verdes community to world-class performers and expand the appreciation for chamber music, jazz, and contemporary music among a wider audience.Glissando is a California 501(c)(3) not-profit organization. All contributions are tax deductible less the fair-market value of the benefits provided, unless you indicate that you wish to decline the benefits.